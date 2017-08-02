Look, we know it’s a long way until The Oscars 2018 start happening – but following the release of some pretty nifty summer flicks (Dunkirk, Baby Driver), whisperings about the big night are beginning to rise in film circles and beyond. Here’s all the essential information for The Oscars 2018, including their date, who are the front runners right now and how you can watch from the UK.

When are The Oscars 2018?

The Oscars 2018 will be taking place Sunday March 4, 2018 at 17:30 PM (PST). That means things will kick off at about 01:30 AM on the Monday. Get the next day off work, me thinks.

Where are The Oscars 2018 held?

As is now tradition, it will be held The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Who’s hosting The Oscars 2018?

TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of The Oscars 2018, Kimmel previously hosted The Oscars 2017, and had to gracefully deal with the infamous Moonlight cock-up.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Who’s been nominated for The Oscars 2018?

No one, yet. The nominations for The Oscars 2018 will be announced on January 23, 2018.

Who will win at The Oscars 2018?

After a few dry months (studios usually drop some of their duds immediately after), the release calendar has started hotting up.

It’s only been out a few weeks, but Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk is a shoe-in to pick up a fair few awards, including Best Picture – it’s currently 3/1 to win at Coral. Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh looks set to both appear to battle it out for Best Supporting Actor nods, and you can expect it to scoop up several technical awards, too.

The Beguiled, the latest film from Sophia Coppola is also being touted as front-runner, despite the controversy surrounding the film. She won Best Director at Cannes, and would be the first to win both in several decades to do both if so.

This summer’s most exciting film, the breathless action-flick Baby Driver is surely in the running for a technical awards following the breathtaking car sequences. With an original plot, and great music, don’t be surprised if it lands a Best Original Screenplay nom.

Horror rarely fares well at The Oscars, but psychological-thriller Get Out could change that. With a stunning performance by leading man Daniel Kaluuya, under direction of Jordan Peele – this woke horror film could buck the trend.

How can I watch The Oscars 2018 from the UK?

In the past, Sky television broadcast the show on their dedicated channel Sky Oscars. In the buildup, they show nominated and winning films from years past. Nothing has been announced just yet, but expect it to be a similar setup for The Oscars 2018.

Will PriceWaterhouseCoopers be back?

Surprisingly, yeah. PwC are responsible for ensuring all the categories are announced correctly, in order and as efficiently as possible. The last thing they want is someone to announce the wrong winner.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

But as you’ll remember that is exactly what happened on the night’s biggest award back in 2017, as Faye Dunaway and Warren Beaty mistakenly announced the wrong winner for Best Picture. Moonlight was indeed the voter’s choice, but as La La Land stormed through other awards – the pair were given the wrong card, and Dunaway went guns-blazin’ and cocked it all up.

The Academy took pity on PwC though, and following a thorough investigation, new checks and a slap on the wrist, they’ll be back in the hot seat once again.

Additional Reporting by Raeah BC