For fans of goofy absurdism, Ragnarok might just be the funniest Marvel film yet

From the looks of it, Deadpool may be about to lose its crown as the funniest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first reactions to Thor: Ragnarok, the third film in the franchise helmed by Chris Hemsworth, have overwhelmingly praised its humour, and some are calling it the best in the franchise yet. Here’s why – if you’ve got a certain sense of humour – it could be the funniest ever Marvel film.

Its director is famed for silliness

At the 2005 Oscars ceremony, when his nomination for best short film was being read out, director Taika Waititi pretended to be asleep (around the 1:45 mark in the below clip).

His CV confirms his sense of humour is something to be reckoned with: he wrote and directed some Flight of the Conchords episodes and is a good friend and collaborator of its star Jemaine Clement. He’s also created zany hit comedies in Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In The Shadows. According to him, Thor: Ragnarok is “Taika-esque” and says of Marvel: “They’ve been very accepting of my style”. That can only really mean one thing.

He was also named New Zealander of the Year 2017, which is probably a good sign.

It ignores the rest of the MCU

In a Reddit AMA Waititi said he “made an effort to ignore the fact that there are other Thor films” – which is a good thing, because neither of them are very funny. “I’ve had a big influence on story and character and tone,” Waititi also says. “It’s just like how I make my other films except way bigger. So far I’ve been given a lot of creative freedom.”

Chris Hemsworth got to use all his comedy chops

In the same AMA, one fan said to Waititi: “Chris Hemsworth is really funny. How much of his comedy chops are utilised in Thor: Ragnarok?”

Waititi answered: “All of them”, also telling fans that Ragnarok is “one of the most adventurous and most ‘out there’ of all the Marvel movies. It’s a crazy movie.”

Jeff Goldblum is his Goldblum-iest self in it

People who’ve seen it say so, look:

Critics absolutely love the humour

The review embargo is still up for the film, but critics’ first reactions on Twitter suggest it’s gut-bustingly goofy. For example:

“One of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Jokes and characters are front and center to the action & drama. This will be the thing people will either love, or dislike, about the film.” – SlashFilm‘s Peter Sciretta.

“Laugh-out-loud funny from start to finish. Stumbles a bit in the first act, but it triumphs when it gets weird with it” – Collider‘s Haleigh Foutch

“SO much fun I almost can’t take it. The best: Thor movie, Cate Blanchett scene stealing, Jeff Goldblum Goldblum-ing” – People‘s Kara Warner

“Hilarious & weird & offbeat & retro & sublime. Love how Marvel let Taika Waititi make a movie that’s Waititi-ish as hell. It feel[s] much more in line with Guardians than other Marvel… not because of space setting, but goofier tone” – Yahoo‘s Kevin Polowy

“Just plain fun. It’s hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action” – Gizmodo‘s Germain Lussier

Thor: Ragnarok is released on October 27.