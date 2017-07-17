Welcome to your next nightmare

There were a tonne of big announcements at this year’s D23 Expo, and amongst them were details about Disney’s latest live-action remake: ‘Dumbo’.

At the expo it was revealed that Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Eva Green and Michael Keaton would be appearing in the remake of the 1941 classic, which is to be directed by Tim Burton.

Additionally we got the first glimpse of what the flying elephant could look like. During the conference a life size model of the elephant from Burton’s remake was wheeled on stage, and it’s terrifying:

Although it could change as production continues, the first look maquette gives us an idea of what the titular character will look like in the remake.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Dead-behind-the-eyes, with a piercing stare that could make hell freeze over; the model moves Dumbo away from the cute Nellie of your childhood to something that could appear in your nightmares.

And people are unimpressed by the changes…

But some think the devil-incarnate sculpture isn’t all that bad:

Elsewhere people are still dubious about the choice of Tim Burton as director:

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

However some are thrilled that he’ll be at he helm:

And some are already dreading the infamous ‘elephants on parade’ scene:

But there’s one more all-important question that wasn’t answered at D23…

Filming for the remake is currently taking place in England, at Pinewood Studios and Cardington Studios, and ‘Dumbo’ will be released in cinemas on March 29, 2019.