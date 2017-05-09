Bravo, Spidey

The list of skills on Tom Holland’s CV is getting really quite extensive, and the guy’s only 20. He acted alongside the legendary Mark Rylance in 2015’s awards-showered historical drama Wolf Hall. He was a scene-stealing Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and in that role he’s getting his own film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, on July 7. This year he picked up the Rising Star BAFTA. But most relevant right now is the fact that he spent two years onstage the west-end musical version of Billy Elliott, where he played both Michael and, later, the title role. Holland knows how to dance – and how.

Watch as he steps up to the novelty promo platform Lip Sync Battle and blows all competition firmly out of the water – or perhaps into it – with his rendition of ‘Singing in the Rain’, which morphs into Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and subsequently becomes a gyrating, all-soaking tour-de-force. It’s incredible:

Reactions on social media were predictably strong:

Holland’s competition on this episode of the show was Zendaya, who is also in Spider-Man: Homecoming and will play a character called Michelle, whom Zendaya has compared to Lindsay from Freaks And Geeks. Zendaya also did a pretty great routine for Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’.

Not bad for one night’s work.