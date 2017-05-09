The new Spider-Man can dance like Rihanna – watch Tom Holland’s flawless ‘Umbrella’ lip-sync
Bravo, Spidey
The list of skills on Tom Holland’s CV is getting really quite extensive, and the guy’s only 20. He acted alongside the legendary Mark Rylance in 2015’s awards-showered historical drama Wolf Hall. He was a scene-stealing Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and in that role he’s getting his own film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, on July 7. This year he picked up the Rising Star BAFTA. But most relevant right now is the fact that he spent two years onstage the west-end musical version of Billy Elliott, where he played both Michael and, later, the title role. Holland knows how to dance – and how.
Watch as he steps up to the novelty promo platform Lip Sync Battle and blows all competition firmly out of the water – or perhaps into it – with his rendition of ‘Singing in the Rain’, which morphs into Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and subsequently becomes a gyrating, all-soaking tour-de-force. It’s incredible:
Reactions on social media were predictably strong:
dfpad-mpu-2
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Holland’s competition on this episode of the show was Zendaya, who is also in Spider-Man: Homecoming and will play a character called Michelle, whom Zendaya has compared to Lindsay from Freaks And Geeks. Zendaya also did a pretty great routine for Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’.
dfpad-mpu-3
Not bad for one night’s work.