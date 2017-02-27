In 2012, music documentary Searching for Sugarman detailed the heart-warming and touching journey to find American musician Sixto Rodriguez – a man who had become a cult legend in South Africa without even knowing it. It went on to win several awards, including Best Documentary at The Oscars and elevated Rodriguez to bonafide star all over the world.

Now, the producers behind that film are back with another forray into music documentary making – but they’re taking on a slightly more well-known story. The upcoming film We Are X follows the exploits and influence had by X Japan, one of Japanese rock’s biggest exports, on their way to superstardom both at home and abroad.

It’s due out in cinemas on March 2, just days before the band play a sold-out show at Wembley Arena to over 14,000 fans. But before all that, we’ve got an exclusive clip detailing the lasting impact the Japanese icons had on the next generation of musicians which you can watch below.

We Are X is out nationwide on March 2