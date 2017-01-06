As children’s books go, A Series Of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket was definitely one of the most creative – and downright creepy. The 13-part series, first published in 1999, focuses on the orphaned Baudelaire children, Violet, Klaus and Sunny, who are adopted by the curious Count Olaf following their parents death. Except, he’s not just curious – he wants to bump them off to gain the vast fortune they inherited. Grim stuff.

Next week, Netflix’s adaptation of A Series Of Unfortunate Events will drop on their streaming service, with Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. But this isn’t the first time that they tried adapting the story onto the visual medium. In 2004, the first three novels were compounded into a singular film Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, with Jim Carrey acting as the lead in the film.

Reviews at the time were mostly positive – but a potential franchise was canned, and the actors and actresses who played Baudelaire children were soon out of a job. As we shape up for some fresh blood to take on those roles, let’s remember the original trio from the 2004 film and see what they’re up to now.

Emily Browning – Violet Baudelaire

The Australian actor, 16 at the time of the film’s release in 2004, started out acting in on Australian TV shows such as The Echo of Thunder, Blue Heelers and Thunderstone. After Snicket’s, Browning appeared in films including mainstream flop Sucker Punch (2012), Pompeii (2014) and most recently in Legend, the Kray Twins biopic starring Tom Hardy – in which she played Frances Shea, Reggie’s first wife. She was also cast in 2014’s God Help The Girl, a musical film written and directed by Belle & Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch. Her next role is in the major TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s’ American Gods, due in Spring 2017.

Liam Aiken – Klaus Baudelaire

Aiken was already a fixture on the big screen when he won the role in A Series Of Unfortunate Events, having appeared in Road to Perdition and The Rising Place before. He’s acted in several smaller roles since, most notably in Casey Affleck-starring thriller The Killer Inside Me in 2010. Between 2012-2015, he narrated the audiobook for Lemony Snicket’s prequel series All The Wrong Questions.

Kara and Shelby Hoffman – Sunny Baudelaire

Following the joint role as the youngest Baudelaire child at the age of two, the identical twins have not acted since – but have both appeared on The Kroll Show, a comedy short starring US comedian Nick Kroll.