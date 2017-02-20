‘Wonder Woman’ Movie 2017: Everything We Know So Far

Wonder Woman is, arguably, the most iconic female superhero of all time. The DC Comics character has been fighting injustice with her Lasso of Truth since 1941, but it was only this year that she made her big screen debut in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In 2017, Wonder Woman finally gets her own major film (we’re not counting the TV movies or straight-to-DVD animations), which is a really big deal. So here’s everything we know about the superhero movie that’s been 76 years in the making.

The Details

Release date:

June 2 (USA)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Writers: Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns

Starring: Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Chris Pine

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Budget: $150 million

Website: http://wonderwomanfilm.com/

What’s the synopsis?

Wonder Woman will be an origin story of how Princess Diana of the Amazons left her homeland with Captain Steve Trevor and became the superhero Wonder Woman, founding member of the Justice League. Unlike the comic book series, the film will take place during the First World War.

Have any Wonder Woman trailers been released?

Yes! The first full trailer dropped on November 3rd. The video reveals a lot of new details about the plot of the Wonder Woman film.

The trailer starts with a modern-day Wonder Woman walking towards the Louvre. Once inside, she looks at a photograph of herself posing with allied forces fighters during the First World War. This is the same photograph seen in Batman vs Superman when Bruce Wayne opens the ‘Metahumans’ folder. The image is labelled ‘Belgium, November 1918’. This linkup in the DC Universe lays good foundations for the Justice League film, also scheduled for 2017.

As she looks at the image, she considers her past, saying: “I used to want to save the world, this beautiful place. But the closer you get, the more you see the great darkness within.” The trailer cuts to Diana watching one of her fellow Amazonians getting shot in a Great War battle on her home of Paradise Island. This, and the arrival of American intelligence officer Captain Steven Trevor, motivates Wonder Woman to join the allied forces in the First World War. The rest of the trailer sees Diana deflecting bullets with her hand, doing triple backflips, and slicing enemies with an enormous sword whilst riding past on her horse. It’s pretty epic.

A teaser trailer was also shown at San Diego Comic Con in Summer 2016:

DC have released some teasers, featuring commentary by the screenwriters.

Further details were released at the San Diego Comic Con Wonder Woman panel show.

Who’s going to play Wonder Woman?

Gal Gadot will play Wonder Woman. Director Patty Jenkins is a great admirer of Gadot, stating at Comic Con, “she is Wonder Woman”. Jenkins described Gadot as the “kindest, strongest, smartest, most capable and badass human being”.

Gadot called playing Wonder Woman an “honour and a privilege.” She was inspired in her portrayal by an interview with the real Princess Diana, who she says “leads from the heart, not from the head”.

What’s Wonder Woman’s costume going to be?

The classic red, blue and gold with a skirt and crown. Here’s the official teaser poster, posted on Gal Gadot’s Twitter:

Fair to say we’ve moved on a little from the vintage getup of the ‘70s TV series, though there’s definitely a similarity.

Who is Wonder Woman?

Wonder Woman, alias Diana Prince, grew up as Princess Diana, the demigoddess daughter of Hippolyta and Zeus. She was brought up in the all-female community of the Amazons, who live on the remote Paradise Island. The Amazons are a community of female warriors in Greek mythology. Princess Diana is raised by her mother Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), General Antiope (Robin Wright) and Melanippe (Lisa Loven Kongsli) to be an all-powerful warrior.



From left to right: Melanippe, Princess Diana, Queen Hippolyta, General Antiope.

She leaves the island when an American intelligence officer fighting in the Second World War crashes his plane onto the island and tells her of “man’s world”. Hippolyta holds a competition to establish who should return Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and leave the island. Hearing of the injustices served in the war, Diana disobeys her mother and secretly enters the competition. When she wins, her mother agrees to let her leave the island.

Princess Diana creates her alter ego upon encountering the troubled Diana Prince, a nurse in the US Army. Prince states that her and her fiancé wish to travel to South America but lack the money. Princess Diana gives her the funds in exchange for Diana Prince’s identity.

Gal Gadot, who will play Wonder Woman in the upcoming movie, says her character has “the heart of a human and the strength of a goddess”. Comic book writer Geoff Johns calls her “the best fighter in the DC Universe”. The tagline for the film highlights her four greatest qualities: “Power, Grace, Wisdom, Wonder”.

Weapons: Lasso of Truth, sword and shield, indestructible bracelets

Abilities: Strength, combat, flight

Who is Steve Trevor?

Steve Trevor is the first man Diana encounters. She leaves Paradise Island to return him to our world. Since 2011, Steve Trevor has been depicted in the comics as a United States super spy and government liaison to the Justice League. He is Wonder Woman’s primary love interest. Director Patty Jenkins told the crowd at San Diego Comic Con that casting Chris Pine as Trevor was “one of the hardest, scariest castings of my life.” She maintains that she “never wanted to cast a sidekick to Wonder Woman”. Instead, she wanted someone “strong, powerful, brave, cool as hell,” and “a real counterpart”.

Who else will be in the film?

According to multiple rumours, Harry Potter actor David Thewlis will star as the film’s villain, god of war, Ares. Also rumoured to be starring in the film is Arnold Schwarzenegger who could be resurrecting his much-mocked character Mr. Freeze, which initially featured in the 1997 film Batman & Robin.

Where can I see more images?

Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman recently came together in a new image.

Will Wonder Woman be in any more DC films?

Yes! Wonder Woman will also feature in Justice League (2017) and Justice League 2 (2019). See some teaser footage here: