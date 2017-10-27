The ‘Stranger Things’ kids had a ball at their season two premiere last night

Head to your nearest Netflix account RIGHT NOW.
It’s back! Stranger Things season two is now available to stream on Netflix and we, like you, could not be more excited to see the return of the sci-fi show set in 1984. When we hung out with the kids who’ve captured the world’s imagination with the show’s combination of Stephen King-style frights and Steven Spielberg levels of warmth and wonder, they told us that they’ve found the response – critical acclaim, a million memes – somewhat overwhelming. Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, emphasised the importance of keeping one’s feet on the ground: “We’re kids,” he said. “We can’t grow up too fast. We gotta remember how old we are and where we come from, so our heads don’t get bigger than our bodies.” Sage advice, though you’ll forgive the cast for letting their hair down at the series premiere in Los Angeles last night…
Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin, fittingly kicked off the night by dancing like a robot from 1984.
Finn Wolfhard looked dapper in a rollneck and matching blazer, which made a change from his character’s beloved scruff beiege jacket.
Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, drew attention with her long hair, which was a far cry from the shaved head she rocks in the show.
Noah Schnapp followed the glossy leather dress code that Millie Bobby Brown set. These kids are b-b-b-bad to the bone.
Maten is a bonafide Broadway star, having appeared in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, while Millie previously posted some YouTube clips of herself singing. Yes, we want to hear a collaboration.
Two words spring to mind here: Winona forever.
Stranger Things: available for one night only!*
*This is not strictly true as we’ll be streaming it on Netflix every day for the foreseeable future.
New addition Sadie Sink, who plays Max, takes her place alongside Finn.
Finn recently told NME that returning to shoot the second series “felt like coming back to summer camp.”
Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, is widely noted for having fabulous hair. You’ve gotta admit, his luscious locks look notably on fleek here.
Stranger Things three
Which direction is your career going in, Sadie?
Who ya gonna call?
No wonder Caleb McLaughlin, aka Lucas, looks chuffed. He told us: “We’re like a big family, like brothers and sisters. We argue, we give each other a hug, we make fun of each other. I think that’s the best part.”
And the good vibes continued long into the night.