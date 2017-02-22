The Ultimate Brit Awards 2017 Drinking Game

Whisper it, but this year’s Brit Awards have the potential to be a genuine game-changer. The #BritsSoWhite problems of 2016 have been addressed, with the Voting Academy diversified. Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry are all performing. Skepta, Craig David and Stormzy are turning up. And there’s a heartfelt George Michael tribute in store. Nothing could possibly go wrong.

But just in case ITV’s ad breaks end up being the night’s standout event, here’s a way to spice things up: the ultimate Brit Awards drinking game, where every miniscule moment is covered for. From clichés to red carpet gaffes, here’s what we’re expecting to happen at the O2 Arena. Enjoy, and please drink responsibly.

Andy Willsher

The 1975’s Matty Healy glugs from a bottle of wine – 1 finger from a glass of Merlot

Katy Perry says something woke – 1 finger

Someone tries to give their award to Beyoncé – 1 finger

Someone fluffs opening an envelope – 1 finger

Dermot O’Leary does a little excitable pirouette – 1 finger

The future of grime gatecrashes a performance – 1 finger

Christine & the Queens turns up in a flawless suit – 1 finger

Someone’s seen sobbing during the George Michael tribute – 1 finger

Ratboy appears in the background of a sit-down interview – 1 finger

Robbie Williams is seen ‘avin it like an oligarch (it’s all subjective but you’ll know when you see it) – 2 fingers

Rag’N’Bone Man jokes about being “only human” in an acceptance speech – 2 fingers

Adele gives a speech that’s rudely interrupted – 2 fingers

Someone gets caught eating a pasty – 2 fingers

Skepta tries to speak into a bottle of bubbly instead of a microphone – 3 fingers

There’s a cape malfunction – down your drink, any other drink you can find and sing ‘Like a Prayer’ in tribute

One Direction reunite after winning British Artist Video – down your drink and close Twitter