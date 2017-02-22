The Ultimate Brit Awards 2017 Drinking Game

Whisper it, but this year’s Brit Awards have the potential to be a genuine game-changer. The #BritsSoWhite problems of 2016 have been addressed, with the Voting Academy diversified. Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry are all performing. Skepta, Craig David and Stormzy are turning up. And there’s a heartfelt George Michael tribute in store. Nothing could possibly go wrong.
But just in case ITV’s ad breaks end up being the night’s standout event, here’s a way to spice things up: the ultimate Brit Awards drinking game, where every miniscule moment is covered for. From clichés to red carpet gaffes, here’s what we’re expecting to happen at the O2 Arena. Enjoy, and please drink responsibly.
Read: The Brits 2017: everything you need to know
The 1975’s Matty Healy glugs from a bottle of wine – 1 finger from a glass of Merlot
Katy Perry says something woke – 1 finger
Someone tries to give their award to Beyoncé – 1 finger
Someone fluffs opening an envelope – 1 finger
Dermot O’Leary does a little excitable pirouette – 1 finger
The future of grime gatecrashes a performance – 1 finger
Christine & the Queens turns up in a flawless suit – 1 finger
Someone’s seen sobbing during the George Michael tribute – 1 finger
Ratboy appears in the background of a sit-down interview – 1 finger
Robbie Williams is seen ‘avin it like an oligarch (it’s all subjective but you’ll know when you see it) – 2 fingers
Rag’N’Bone Man jokes about being “only human” in an acceptance speech – 2 fingers
Adele gives a speech that’s rudely interrupted – 2 fingers
Someone gets caught eating a pasty – 2 fingers
Skepta tries to speak into a bottle of bubbly instead of a microphone – 3 fingers
There’s a cape malfunction – down your drink, any other drink you can find and sing ‘Like a Prayer’ in tribute
One Direction reunite after winning British Artist Video – down your drink and close Twitter