From 'Home Alone' to 'Scrooged', these are the seasonal treats streaming on Netflix this Christmas.

Like turkey, tinsel and listening to Mariah Carey five times a day, watching stuff has become a traditional part of the Christmas experience. Here’s the best of Netflix’s festive offering: 10 Christmas films and specials that could come in handy when the BBC decides to show that episode of The Vicar of Dibley where Dawn French eats all the Christmas dinners AGAIN.

Home Alone

Who’s in it? Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara

What’s it all about? A naughty eight-year-old has to protect his family home from burglars when he’s accidentally left at home over Christmas.

Why’s it so festive? Because it’s Home a-Bloody-Lone! And even (very) big kids wish they could be as badass as Kevin McCallister over Christmas.

Scrooged

Who’s in it? Bill Murray, Karen Allen, Robert Mitchum

What’s it all about? It’s basically an ’80s comedy movie take on Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Murray plays a douchey TV executive who’s confronted by three spooky visitors when he tries to make his staff work over the holidays.

Why’s it so festive? Erm, something about Christmas being a time for taking stock and realising what really matters in life and turning over a new leaf and… yeah, Bill Murray’s in it too.

Happy Christmas

Who’s in it? Anna Kendrick, Lena Dunham, Melanie Lynskey

What’s it all about? An immature twenty-something moves in with her sister and brother-in-law over the festive period, and proceeds to shake up their seemingly idyllic (but kind of boring) home life.

Why’s it so festive? Christmas can be a time for uncomfortable home truths and this clever, relatable film has plenty of them.

Die Hard

Who’s in it? Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia

What’s it all about? A vest-wearing New York cop desperately tries to save his wife after she’s taken hostage by a German terrorist during her firm’s Christmas party.

Why’s it so festive? Aside from being set at Christmas, it’s not all that festive really, but the action sequences still rock and watching Alan Rickman’s iconic baddie do his thing will feel super-poignant this year.

Blackadder’s Christmas Carol

Who’s in it? Rowan Atkinson, Tony Robinson, Stephen Fry

What’s it all about? It’s a parody of A Christmas Carol, obviously. With Rowan Atkinson playing a character called “Ebenezer Blackadder”, obviously.

Why’s it so festive? Because it’s very funny and strangely comforting – however shit your 2016 has been, at least you’re not Baldrick, right?

Jingle All The Way

Who’s in it? Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad, Jim Belushi

What’s it all about? A father goes to extreme lengths to buy his son the ‘Turbo Man’ action figure that he really, really wants for Christmas.

Why’s it so festive? It’ll remind you of festive seasons past when every kid wanted to wake up and find a Furby/Buzz Lightyear/Tamagotchi in their stocking. But got a nice sensible pair of Clarks shoes instead.

Knowing Me, Knowing Yule

Who’s in it? Steve Coogan, Rebecca Front, Kevin Eldon

What’s it all about: Originally broadcast in December 1995, it’s a special festive episode of Coogan’s genius spoof chatshow.

Why’s it so festive? Well, it even features a scene in which Alan Partridge, feeling altruistic, decides to hand out Christmas presents to a load of sick kids. Take that, Noel Edmonds!

The Royle Family: Christmas Special 2000 and The Royle Family: The New Sofa

Who’s in it? Caroline Aherne, Craig Crash, Ricky Tomlinson

What’s it all about? Not much. Both episodes involve unwanted guests calling in at the Royle household, but none of them interrupts the usual schedule of sitting around, bickering and bitching about what’s on TV.

Why’s it so festive? Because there’s nothing more festive than sitting around, bickering and bitching about what’s on TV. And given Caroline Aherne’s untimely death earlier this year, these episodes could make for emotional viewing too.

A Very Murray Christmas

Who’s in it? Bill Murray, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

What’s it all about: It’s a knowing but charming throwback to American holiday specials of decades past. There’s singing, dancing and loads of special guests including Amy Poehler, Michael Cera, Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman and Rashida Jones. Oh, and look out for a special musical interlude from Phoenix.

Most festive moment: It features Bill Murray and Miley Cyrus singing ‘Sleigh Ride’ together. Game over.