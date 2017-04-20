SPOILER ALERT: Contains spoilers for the entirety of 13 Reasons Why.

The young-adult drama 13 Reasons Why has become the most tweeted-about Netflix series in its first week of streaming ever, with its depiction of teen suicide now the subject of intense debate. But there are other questions surrounding the ending of the series – including whether it will receive a second season. Here’s the big questions fans are asking at the end of season 1.

Did Alex survive? Was it really a suicide?

After the horrific reveal in the last episode, fans came to know that Alex – the third recipient of the tapes, and the only one who seemed remorseful for what he did – had attempted suicide. We never actually saw who was in the ambulance – we were just told that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the head. The boy’s identity was only revealed when the principal announced to the guidance councillor what had happened. Fans were left to come to their own conclusion about whether Alex survived or not. However there have been many speculations about this ending. Did Alex really commit suicide? Or was he murdered?

Was Tyler planning something violent?

The last episode revealed many secrets about Tyler in particular. Tyler was frequently bullied and treated as a punching bag for fellow Liberty High students. The last episode again left audiences confused and very wary of his intentions. He was seen to have numerous guns, which he was hiding from his mum. What was he planning?

What happened to Bryce?

When Clay had finished all 13 tapes, he finally handed them over to the final recipient, Mr. Porter, the guidance councillor – with the added fourteenth tape that Clay had made, which was Bryce’s confession for the rape of Hannah Baker. Fans were left hoping that Mr. Porter would release all 14 of the tapes and incriminate Bryce for all the crimes he had committed – but we still don’t know.

What was the point of the photos Tyler had?

Tyler’s dark room featured numerous times within the series. In the last episode it is shown that Tyler had kept a log of all the people who have wronged him in some way, all of whom were named on the tapes. After a flashback showing Alex standing up for him when he was being bullied, we see Tyler taking down Alex’s photo. Perhaps this is proof that Tyler had nothing to do with Alex’s suicide.

Will there be a second season?

At the moment, Netflix has not released any notice of a second season, but fans are already speculating about what it could cover.

“Things weren’t left open in the hopes of a sequel,” author Jay Asher says of the final episode. “There is no end for the characters left behind. Every action we have is going to have repercussions in ways we could not anticipate. You realise that with not just what Hannah did, but also how other people treated Tyler throughout it. It’s the whole message of the book. Of course, there’s obviously ways to go with a second season if they do that.”

He’s also added: “I’m not allowed to say either way if there is or is not a second season.” So watch this space.

Words: Suhara Jayasena