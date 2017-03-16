The gang never sounded so good

Speech has its own amazing flow, something an Irish drummer called David Dockery has been highlighting to incredible effect on his YouTube channel. In a video that went viral yesterday (March 15) the 24-year-old drums along to dialogue from a scene of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – specifically, part of the 10th episode of season four, ‘Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack’.

In the clip, Charlie is unravelling a conspiracy in the office where he and Mac are posing as workers, and Dockery drums along to their mad speech patterns. Have a look below: it’s jaw-droppingly accurate.

How the hell did Dockery remember such a complicated set of rhythms? How did he even go about learning it in the first place? Well, he’s explained it for fans as follows: “There’s an app I use called AB repeat player,” he wrote on YouTube. “That lets me isolate a tiny portion of the clip, like a sentence, and then loop it over until I get the rhythm of it. Then I just think of the best way to phrase it. So I worked through it bit by bit like that, it probably took around 11 hours total.”

He added: “I love the way some of the parts have a groove to them!” So do we David, so do we.