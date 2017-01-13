‘American Horror Story’ season 7 – theme, cast, release date and everything we know so far

Can't wait for the return of Ryan Murphy's cult show? Us neither

For the past six years, American Horror Story has paid homage to, altered and rewritten every rule in the horror rulebook. It is thoughtful, funny, self-aware and, most of all, pretty damn terrifying at times. It has spawned multiple spin-offs and sister-series (Scream Queens and American Crime Story) and launched the acting career of one Lady Gaga.

We can’t wait for its return and you shouldn’t either. Here’s everything we know about season seven of the FX anthology series.

When is American Horror Story season 7 out?

No firm date has yet been confirmed but it’s safe to expect AHS to return around September or October. The show’s first five seasons premiered during the month of October while season six began in September of last year. It’s unlikely that season seven will differ greatly from these schedules.

What’s the theme?

The season seven theme has not yet been announced but fans have speculated that it could be a water-based theme following a social media post from the official AHS platforms at the end of season six. (See that beneath.)

Other than that, what we know is that it’s connected to Freak Show, as Murphy revealed last year, and that it will be “modern”. Murphy recently said: “It’s a modern-day story. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Murphy has also said that the season seven theme came to him out of the blue. “It comes to me as it always comes to me,” Murphy said. “I sit up and bed and I say ‘That’s it!’ I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up and bed and said ‘That’s it!’ Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure.”

While season six was shrouded by much secrecy, so far only a few people actually know what the season seven theme will be. Murphy has said: “There’s only three [other] people in the world who know what [the new theme] is, which is [FX president] John Landgraf, [Fox co-chairman] Dana Walden and Sarah Paulson.”

The monsters are all gone. #AHSRoanoke A video posted by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Will it be a crossover season?

While Murphy has confirmed plans to produce a season which combines season one (Murder House) with season three (Coven), it won’t be for season seven.

“It’s not going to be next season, but we are going to do a season that’s a crossover between Murder House and Coven together, which is very bizarre,” Murphy has said. “There will be characters from Murder House and characters from Coven together. I’ve started going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in’. So yeah, it’s fun. It’s weird”.

Which cast members are confirmed so far?

Murphy announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on January 12 that fan favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return in season seven.

Paulson recently paid tribute to Murphy in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, saying: “To the man responsible for this and so much in my life, Ryan Murphy… you changed my life. If there was a single thing I thought I could give you that you didn’t already have, it would be at your doorstep every single day ’til the end of time, but in lieu of that all I have is my boundless gratitude. And I love you.”

No other casting announcements have been made but series regulars Kathy Bates, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe and Angela Bassett could be expected to feature.

Actors introduced in season six, Cuba Gooding Jr and André Holland, could feature again, while Lady Gaga may also have a role. Gaga won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of The Countess in season five, Hotel.

It is not known whether Jessica Lange, who played lead roles in the first four seasons but has not appeared since, will return.

Will Evan Peters have a big part in this series?

Evan Peters is the only actor to have a main cast role in all six seasons of AHS so far. Fans were initially confused to why Peters was yet to appear in the opening episodes of Roanoke, but he later played two roles in the season: as actor Rory Monahan and as Edward Phillipe Mott in recreation sequences.

Although he has been confirmed for season seven, it’s not yet known how big his role will be this time around.

When will filming start?

Production on seasons of AHS normally begin in the summer and this is likely to continue for season seven. Murphy said in January that he had “just started writing” for season seven.

When will more details be released?

The season seven theme will be confirmed in the spring, Murphy has confirmed, adding: “We’re not doing a secrecy thing, but [the next season] does have a big hook behind it.”

While the season seven theme won’t be as secretly guarded as the one before, it will have an interesting reveal, says FX CEO John Landgraf. “Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven’t seen before, and there’s a marketing promotional hook around that,” he says.

How many more seasons will there be?

There are three more seasons commissioned for AHS, including season seven plus two more. Season eight will air in 2018, followed by season nine in 2019.

“We don’t know what the eighth and ninth seasons are about,” Landgraf says. “We’re extending it out of trust and goodwill but also, Ryan made a commitment that he would continue to run that show and that he would be involved as he has been in the past with… designing and building the show from the ground up.”

“I’m utterly confident that seasons 8 and 9 will be equally original and interesting.”

Which UK channel will it be on?

Airing on FX in the US, season seven is expected to be found on the Fox UK channel in the United Kingdom. In the past, new episodes of AHS have aired two days later in the UK than in the US.

How will the Roanoke backlash affect the next season?

Not everyone was a fan of the latest AHS season, the very meta Roanoke, which involved a fake TV show about a fake TV show on a real TV show.

But Murphy appears unfazed.”Last year was successful,” he recently said, before admitting: “[But] I don’t know that we’d do it again.”

Murphy has also teased the follow-up by saying: “We lay a lot of pipe, and you’ll see it explode in seasons seven and eight.”