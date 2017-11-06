‘American Horror Story’ season 8 – theme, cast, release date and everything we know so far

The show is officially coming back for an eighth series

Each year, American Horror Story is one of the most anticipated TV series around, with fans eager to find out what twisted madness the show’s creators will serve up next. Expect that to be no different with season eight, especially following Cult – a season rooted in the most realistic form of fear in the show’s history. Here’s everything we know about the next series so far.

When is American Horror Story season 8 out?

American Horror Story season 8 will air in 2018. A final date has yet to be confirmed. In past interviews, creator Ryan Murphy has spoken about wanting to wrap up series before the holiday season because he “doesn’t want blood with [his] Christmas ornaments”, so an air date in September 2018 or before seems likely.

What’s the title?

The title remains under wraps for now.

What’s the theme?

Back in July, Murphy posted a screenshot of an Instagram note listing the nine circles of hell. Next to seven of the circles were corresponding series of AHS. The only two left, without series attached to them, were lust and violence. So it seems likely season eight will be centred around one of those two deadly sins.

Interesting A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Have we seen a trailer?

Not yet.

When does production start?

There’s no official start date. However, production on Cult began in June, with Murphy starting the writing on the series in January, so season eight could follow a similar timeline.

Is it a crossover season?

There’s no official confirmation as to whether season 8 will cross over with any previous season, but fans reckon it could be the Murder House/Coven link Murphy has hinted at previously. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, he said he had already been “going to actors from both of the seasons, quietly, saying, ‘I think in this window, if you could fit us in…'”

Plans for the crossover will bring together characters from Murder House – which followed the Langdon family who had moved to LA, only to discover they’d brought a haunted house – and the New Orleans witches from Coven. Any further details are currently unknown.

Who’ll be in it?

Sarah Paulson will definitely feature. She’s appeared on every series of the show so far, and she confirmed her return for season 8 in a recent interview. “I have found a home, in the sense that I work for a person who sees me completely, knows my strengths and weaknesses, knows how to push me and keeps throwing me the ball,” she told Adweek of her future on AHS.

She continued: “Why would you leave something that works? This idea of jumping off one thing just to be available in case something great comes by, that’s like leaving your wonderful mate because you think maybe someone more interesting is out there.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

So far, no other cast members have been confirmed, so it remains to be seen if series regular Evan Peters will come back, or whether the likes of Lady Gaga, Jessica Lange or Angela Bassett will make a comeback to the show after some seasons away.

How many more seasons will there be?

The show has already been confirmed for a ninth season. In a past interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said: “I’ll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.” In theor sey, there could be many more seasons to come.