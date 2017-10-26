The best Halloween costumes inspired by cult TV shows

Excellent costumes with minimal effort

Halloween is less than a week away – so it’s time to organise your costume using the two most important criteria: how many likes you’ll get on Instagram and how easy it is to put together. Want to avoid going with the classic of a bed sheet ghost? Here are some dead easy Halloween looks inspired by your favourite cult TV shows.

Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty

The ultimate couple’s costume, grab a pal and come as the interdimensional adventuring duo. For Rick, get yourself a blue wig, lab coat and if you’re feeling really extra a portal gun, and for Morty, well, just get yourself a yellow t-shirt and you’re golden.

And if you want to go all out and age yourself up for Rick – here’s how you can:

Pickle Rick, Rick and Morty

Alternatively, why not go as Pickle Rick – get a pickle costume, some green face paint and get yourself some muscle print leggings and you’re ready to go.

And if you’re feeling creative – why not go all out and craft your costume equivalent of Mona Lisa, like the one here:

Bojack Horseman, Bojack Horseman

Keeping it animated, why not go as a Bojack Horseman? Get yourself a horse mask, a pair of red converse, some teal trousers, a grey blazer and top it off with some white socks – simple.

Walter White, Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad may have finished in 2013, but you can still pay homage by coming as Walter White. This one is dead easy as all you need is the yellow jumpsuit and you have an iconic look with minimum effort.

Want to push it a bit further? Follow this how to:

The Night King, Game of Thrones

There will be countless Daenerys and Jon Snow’s at every Halloween party you attend; but if you want to go all out, obviously you should be going as the Night King. All you’ll need is the mask, the medieval looking garms and a bit of blue face paint – and you’re ready to go.

Eleven, Stranger Things

It was a classic look last year; but with Stranger Things season 2 dropping on Friday, it’s just as iconic this year. Not got much time? Get the entire costume here, just add a blonde wig and some fake blood.

The Wall, Stranger Things

Alternatively, why not make it even easier and go as the wall that Joyce uses to communicate with Will when he’s in the Upside Down. Just get a white t-shirt and write the alphabet on it in a permanent marker, and some battery powered fairy lights.