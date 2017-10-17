In short: yes

On the 24th of July 2017 we were witness to some of the most iconic television of the year, nay, the decade: the crowning of the Love Island 2017 champions.

Although the reality show has been about for a while, this year was when it got proper, proper good (even celebs were watching it, so it must have been excellent).

But as soon as Kem and Amber (or as they’re officially known, hashtag Kember) were announced victorious, we suddenly had to find something else to fill our time. Whereas before we could merrily cancel on friends and fob off event invites (as we needed to be home for nine every evening to catch up on the latest from the villa) suddenly we were found with all this extra space in our calendars.

And with our newfound freedom what were we to do? Hone our long-standing passion for pottery? Start training for that 10k Julie from HR made us register for? Actually interact with another human outside of the designated Love Island WhatsApp discussion group? Nah, obviously not, it was time to fine some more top quality TV to fill the gap.

And now, three months on, we may have found something to plug the Love Island shaped hole in our lives: it’s called Bromans, and it’s absolutely bonkers.

And yes we’re missing Iain Stirling’s completely excellent narration, and yes we’re sorely lacking a couple as iconic as Kem and Chris; but whilst we count down the days until the next season of Love Island, Bromans is the quick fix of trash TV needed to tide us over.

“But what is Bromans, I hear you cry! “And why is it so excellent?” well, dear reader, here’s the low down.

The show has sent eight “21st century lads” back to the Roman Empire, to see how they can hack it as gladiators. Living and fighting like gladiators, the boys are trained by Doctore (aka David McIntosh aka Tornado from TV series Gladiators) and are preparing themselves for the grand finale, where they’ll battle it out in a coliseum to see who’ll take home the Emperor’s gold (aka ten grand).

Not convinced? Here’s why you should absolutely, definitely be watching it.

The mens’ challenges are ridiculous

Remember the smoothie challenge in Love Island? Well the challenges in Bromans make that looks positively tame. In the first episode we saw the guys forced to drag about around a chariot. Another week saw them trying to knock each other off platforms into the water below using what any ’90s child will know as a pugil stick.

There’s also been wrestling in their pants:

And attempting to hit people with catapults:

And the girls’ challenges are even better/worst

While the men are busy wrestling in their pants, the girls are forced to take part in proper challenges like making wine and sculpting; And also sometimes cutting up, gutting and cooking dead animals.

Tom Bell is excellent as the Emperor’s Assistant

Comedian Tom Bell holds the compère role of ‘Dominus’ aka the Emperor’s Assistant. All he seems to be around to do is announce the challenges and tell the contestants what to do, and then stands back and makes catty comments. Personal favourites include when the girls were digging in sand to find bags of clothes (for their naked boyfriends, obviously) quipping: “feel free to play along at home – scratch wildly on the floor!” and also greeting the challengers in Latin.

And the contestants are even more excellent

There’s been Richard, who thinks that the world is flat. Token posho Tom, who announced that sometimes him and his girlfriend “go nuts and drink gin”, and Dino who asked the question everyone wanted the answer to: “Do they have pizza in Roman times?”