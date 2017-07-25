It’s the summer fling that nobody wants to end

After seven weeks of sun, sex and “sticking it on em”, this summer’s surprise television hit Love Island came to a close last night, with bookies favourites Kem and Amber being crowned the 2017 champions.

The barber from Essex and Welsh dancer beat out the other three couples in the final to earn the prestigious title, and the prize of £50,000.

The show was a huge success for ITV2, and earned itself scores of celebrity fans. From Adele, to Stormzy to Liam Gallagher, everybody was captivated by the Islanders escapades with the programme being 100% their type on paper, and some can’t quite believe it’s over.

Alex Brooker, Ella Eyre and Philip Schofield were all viewing the final:

Nothing But Thieves also revealed they were fans – adding the Love Island king’s autograph to their rider, and holding a viewing party for the final:

Meanwhile Radio 1 breakfast presenter Nick Grimshaw took the time before the final last night to help his listeners mentally prepare for going cold turkey on the show:

And singer Zak Abel had hedged his bets on the winning couple:

Our Love Island hero Iain Stirling, aka the Scottish narrator (aka the real winner of the show) is also gutted it’s all over for this year:

And somebody at BBC3 is particularly gutted:

Meanwhile, after causing chaos in the villa with a Tweet about one of his favourite contestants Chris, Stormzy has made two of the finalists an offer they won’t be able to refuse.

Is the next iconic team up on the horizon?

Though some, like Alan Carr, seemed to be watching the wrong show:

And Russell Kane can’t quite get over the show ending, already speculating about what happened next:

But there were others, like Peter Crouch, who were just doing anything to get out of watching the final:

Love Island will return in 2018, with a special one-off episode Love Island: The Reunion being broadcast on Sunday 30 July.