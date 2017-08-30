A source says pair aren't very fond of each other IRL

Spoilers follow for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 7 – The Dragon And The Wolf.

This week’s Game of Thrones season 7 finale brought nearly all the major characters left in the series to the Dragonpit for a huge meeting about the White Walker threat facing them all. Everyone who was anyone was there – but two characters you might expect to have met onscreen were yet again kept apart: Cersei (Lena Headey) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn).

Bronn once worked for Tyrion, and more recently he’s been Jaime’s bestie. You’d think he might be on speaking terms with Cersei, but in the show the pair have always been kept separate. In the latest instance, Bronn took Pod aside ahead of the Dragonpit meeting so the pair of them could go and have a drink – instead of attending an important diplomatic meeting that, as Jaime’s right-hand man, Bronn probably would have wanted to be privy to. Why?

Well, several fans on Reddit have pointed out a Telegraph article from 2014 that could explain it. Headey and Flynn used to date in the early ’00s, and The Telegraph‘s source suggests the pair aren’t even talking to each other these days. “Jerome and Lena aren’t on speaking terms any more,” the source said, “and they are never in the same room at the same time. It’s a pity because they appeared to have patched things up for a while, but now the word is they should be kept apart at all costs.”

In 2003 Flynn said of his relationship with Headey: “We’re not a couple right now, people have seen us together and jumped to conclusions. I can’t rule out a relationship with her in the future, I just don’t know.”

Here’s hoping they sort things out – who wouldn’t want to see Bronn and Cersei in a war of words?