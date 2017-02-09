5 /18

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In 1982 Louis-Dreyfus was recruited for a role on the show at the age of 21, making her the youngest female cast member ever at the time. She lasted three years on the show and it was where she would meet writer Larry David, the creator of sitcom Seinfeld, in which she took a lead role through the ‘90s. Louis-Dreyfus would go on to voice characters in A Bug’s Life and The Simpsons, before being cast in the lead role of political satire Veep in 2011. She has since won five Emmys for her role as Vice-President Selina Meyers.

Credit: Rex Features