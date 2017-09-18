The baffling new BBC show debuted on Saturday

Even Better Than The Real Thing is BBC One’s latest bid to freshen up the Saturday night talent-show slot. The show hosted by Paddy McGuiness lines up some of Britain’s most peculiar and downright hilarious tribute acts to perform their idols’ greatest hits.

The first episode, which aired over the weekend, featured a line-up of George Michael, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Amy Winehouse and Little Mix, and seemed set to deliver some fun, light-hearted impersonations of the biggest names in pop.

That’s not what some viewers thought of episode one, though, with many of them taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Nathan Bevan was among the many to compare the show to Stars in Their Eyes:

And Stephen Burns thought it was worse than Madame Tussauds:

Some tweeters chose to invent new names for the tribute acts, the standout being ‘Lidl Mix.’

Various accounts pilloried the Bowie impersonator:

Labour MP Stella Creasy wasn’t keen on the format:

In fact, cringe levels were sky-high among many viewers:

But some chose not to take the show too seriously, and are eagerly awaiting their next injection of pop-culture nostalgia.

And on balance, Twitter itself made the show pretty good.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Some of the acts were genuinely brilliant, too:

It looks like we might even be seeing ‘Liam Gallagher’ in episode two:

Bring it on.

Words: Joseph Jones