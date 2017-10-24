Flight of the Conchords: their five best songs

Jemaine and Bret play their first UK shows in eight years in 2018 – get to know their finest moments so far



Comedy-folk heroes Flight of the Conchords are touring the UK in 2018, their first shows on these shores in eight years. Even though they’ve previously claimed their beloved cult show won’t be back for a third season, they’ve promised new material for these upcoming shows, and rumours persist that they’ll be starring in a feature-length film. Without further ado, and in the hope this nostalgia trip will convince Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie to return to our screens, these are their best musical moments so far:

1. ‘Inner City Pressure’ (Season 1, Episode 2)

A moody synth banger about the urban sprawl’s daily grind. ‘Inner City Pressure an anthem for generation rent, also doubling up as a perfect parody of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘West End Girls’. Despite their best efforts, Jemaine and Bret’s characters never found superstardom and big cashflow – perhaps a third season (nudge nudge) would see that story develop.

Best line: “No one cares, no one sympathizes / You just stay home and play synthesizers.”

2. ‘Business Time’ (Season 1, Episode 5)

Nobody does seduction quite like Jemaine, who gets steamed-up and excited about “the Wednesday night where we make love.” Think of this as the New Zealand cousin of Craig David’s ‘7 Days’.

Best line: “Then you sort out the recycling. That isn’t part of the foreplay process, but it is still very important.”

3. ‘I’m Not Crying’ (Season 1, Episode 1)

Think James Blunt’s biggest hits were a bit sappy? You’ve heard nothing yet. Jemaine and Bret get ultra-emotional after a torrid break-up, especially when they’re prepping Italian food.

Best line: “These aren’t tears of sadness because you’re leaving me / I’ve just been cutting onions, I’m making a lasagna for one.”

4. ‘Albi the Racist Dragon’ (Season 1, Episode 7)

A touching, trippy tale of a bigoted beast who finally sees his ways. Truly, a lesson for Daily Mail commenters everywhere.

Best line: “Albi cried a single tear, which turned into a jellybean all the colours of the rainbow! And Albi wasn’t racist anymore!”

5. ‘Too Many Dicks (On The Dance Floor)’ (Season 2, Episode 5)

Gone clubbing, Bret and Jemaine find their quest for love halted when they realise they’re amongst an army of other blokes. Nobody likes a sausage-fest.

Best line: “It ain’t no good if there’s too much wood.”