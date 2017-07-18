These Game of Thrones fans think Euron Greyjoy is played by Jackass’ Bam Margera
Are they doppelgangers?
When Euron Greyjoy returned to our screens in the first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 last night (July 17), it was clear he’d had something of a makeover since season 6. Compare the two iterations of Euron below and you’ll notice the difference: in season 7 (right) Euron actor Pilou Asbæk has a sharp new haircut; his eyes are popping under a touch of eyeliner; his general wet, unruly vibe has been swept away in favour of a dark, sleek chic.
Fans on Twitter initially focussed on the sartorial difference from last season: what’s the king of the Iron Islands doing dressing like a faded rockstar?
Then a new comparison arrived. A lot of people noticed a similarity between the vaguely emo looks of Euron and Bam Margera – the Jackass star and professional skateboarder.
Yeah, ok, there’s a similarity, but Euron is definitely played by the Danish actor Pilou Asbæk – who British viewers may have already seen in crossover Danish hits like The Killing, Borgen and 1864, as well as English-language stuff like Ghost in the Shell and The Borgias. Here he is in costume as Euron, with an apt skull vessel full of alcohol:
What do you reckon? Is the similarity striking? Let us know what you think in the comments.