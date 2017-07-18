Are they doppelgangers?

When Euron Greyjoy returned to our screens in the first episode of Game of Thrones season 7 last night (July 17), it was clear he’d had something of a makeover since season 6. Compare the two iterations of Euron below and you’ll notice the difference: in season 7 (right) Euron actor Pilou Asbæk has a sharp new haircut; his eyes are popping under a touch of eyeliner; his general wet, unruly vibe has been swept away in favour of a dark, sleek chic.

Fans on Twitter initially focussed on the sartorial difference from last season: what’s the king of the Iron Islands doing dressing like a faded rockstar?

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Then a new comparison arrived. A lot of people noticed a similarity between the vaguely emo looks of Euron and Bam Margera – the Jackass star and professional skateboarder.

Yeah, ok, there’s a similarity, but Euron is definitely played by the Danish actor Pilou Asbæk – who British viewers may have already seen in crossover Danish hits like The Killing, Borgen and 1864, as well as English-language stuff like Ghost in the Shell and The Borgias. Here he is in costume as Euron, with an apt skull vessel full of alcohol:

What do you reckon? Is the similarity striking? Let us know what you think in the comments.