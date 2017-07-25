A bannerman for House Banger

In a universe of cunning schemers, backstabbing family members, and three big bloody dragons – Game of Thrones needed someone like Hodor. Bran Stark’s loyal buddy was strong, loyal and most importantly; selfless. Hodor was too pure for Westeros.

But while we all rue the loss of his character, Kristian Nairn, the actor who played our beloved Hodor, doesn’t seem to give a single jot. In fact, now that he’s free from dragging along poor Bran through snow and fighting off skeletons and ice monsters, Nairn is well and truly living his best life: DJing at a pool party in Las Vegas.

Look at all the fun he’s having! True fans of Game of Thrones, and of Hodor, will know that this is nothing new. Nairn has been spinning sick house beats for his loyal fanbase around the world, and even spearheaded the uber-successful world tour Rave of Thrones for years now. Bangin’.

He’s the not only ex-Thrones cast member to dabble with music. Iwan Rheon, who played notorious bastard Ramsay Bolton released his debut album ‘Dinard’ and Carice Van Houten, aka Melisandre, naked folk-pop on her record ‘See You On The Ice’. Oh, and some dude named Ed Sheeran who was in last week’s episode is apparently some kind of aspiring musician, so keep your ears peeled for that.