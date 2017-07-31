NME's weekly breakdown of everything Game of Thrones

Welcome to Westergoss, our weekly analysis and recap of Game of Thrones. Season 7 is in full swing, and in its third episode, The Queen’s Justice, we saw what had gone around coming around once more to switch up the game in unexpected directions. Here’s the big talking points. Spoilers, obviously.

The best bits:

1. Olenna’s farewell

It’s been a beautiful five-season stint for Dame Diana Rigg as Olenna, the matriarch of House Tyrell. Thanks to Jaime’s intervention, the rebellious Queen of Thorns was spared a painful death, drinking a painless poison. As she left our screens for good – giving zero fucks, as ever – she provided a pointed revelation to Jaime Lannister. She told Jaime she’d been responsible for his son Joffrey’s poisoning, then said: “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” In the same conversation she described Cersei as a “disease” and said: “I regret my role in spreading it. You will too”. Goodbye, Olenna. You were just great.

2. Dany and Jon’s meeting

It took a while, but Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have finally met one another. It was a tense first encounter, in which neither side wanted to give any ground – though Jon is now essentially a captive on Dany’s island of Dragonstone. Dany doesn’t believe Jon’s story about an army of the dead – to be fair, it’s a pretty far-out story – while Jon refuses to bend the knee to the daughter of the man who burnt his uncle and grandfather, Brandon and Rickard Stark. It’s all a bit awks. But Dany has decided to let Jon mine Dragonglass on Dragonstone, which should be pretty useful in the fight against the white walkers.

3. Cersei’s revenge

In this episode, Cersei revealed that she can’t sleep at night, so she spends her nights thinking about how best to off her enemies. She’d really thought about this one: employing her brutal version of justice, she killed young Tyene Sand with the same slow-onset poison that Ellaria Sand had used against her daughter Myrcella. Ellaria Sand would be chained in the same cell as Tyene to watch her die and rot to nothing. Grim. She later orchestrated the death of Olenna Tyrell, though she probably didn’t realise how apt her choice of poison was, given that Olenna had been behind Joffrey’s poisoning.

4. Grey Worm taking Casterly Rock – and the twist

A nicely edited scene here: Tyrion narrated the plan of attack at Casterly Rock in a voiceover while we saw the action: Grey Worm led a few Unsullied through the sewers Tyrion designed and into the Lannister stronghold, capturing it. But it turned out to be a bait and switch: Grey Worm succeeded in taking the castle, but it’s a useless asset now: there’s nothing in the larders, so the Unsullied will have to move on somewhere else. Meanwhile, the Lannister army easily took the Tyrell stronghold of Highgarden, losing Daenerys yet another ally and giving the Lannisters the gold they need to pay off their debts.

5. Euron revelling in his bastardry

Here’s an extract of what he said to Yara as he paraded her through the streets as a prisoner: “Look at them! Cheering for a Greyjoy. I have to be honest. this is making me hard. Did you see little Theon’s face right before he jumped overboard? ‘Oh nooo!’ What a twat.” Pilou Asbæk continues to excel as Euron.

Fan theory of the week: Is Jaime going to kill Cersei?



This is a pretty complex one – click through above to find out strange details – but essentially we’re looking at two prophecies combining into one mega-theory. One prophecy suggests Jaime is the ‘valonqar’ or ‘little brother’ – Cersei was told this by a witch called Maggy the Frog when she was a young girl – and the ‘valonqar’ is her killer. Meanwhile, another prophecy suggests Jaime is the Prince that was Promised – a figure in the religion of R’hllor that is prophesied lead the fight against the army of the dead. It’s slightly far-fetched, but we like the idea of Jaime becoming Azor Ahai, the figure of legend: it’d be a better surprise than Jon or Daenerys being the religion’s ‘chosen one’.

Notes:

Cersei doesn’t care who knows about her and Jaime’s relationship: will it come back to bite her?

Melisandre knows how Varys is going to die – and it’s going to be in Westeros. What does she know?

Littlefinger looked a little uncomfortable when he discovered that the Maesters of Winterfell kept records of all the messages that come in and out of the castle. Is his part in Ned’s death going to be discovered?

Sam remains a total hero. Jim Broadbent’s Archmaester Ebrose seemed quite proud of his success at getting rid of Jorah’s greyscale, too.

Bran needs to stop bringing up traumatic memories whenever he reunites with people. Has his omniscience come at the cost of his empathy?

When Daenerys’ said that everyone enjoys what they’re good at, Jon said: “I don’t” – i.e. he doesn’t like killing – which echoes the thoughts of his father, Rhaegar, whom Barristan Selmy once said “hated killing”.

Daenerys calling bullshit on Tyrion’s tendency to make up aphorisms was great: she knows him well now.

What’s happened to Yara Greyjoy? She was in the retinue of Euron’s prisoners, but she hasn’t been dealt with by Cersei yet.

Quotes of the week:

“She’ll be the end of you. She’s a disease. I regret my role in spreading it. You will too” – Olenna Tyrell on Cersei, to Jaime.

“If we don’t put aside our enmities and band together we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne” – Davos to Daenerys.

“In your mind everyone is your enemy, everyone is your friend, every possible series of events is happening all at once. Live that way and nothing will surprise you.Everything that happens will be something you’ve seen before” – Littlefinger to Sansa.

“They just like severed heads, really” – Euron to Jaime.

“I lie in bed and stare at the canopy and imagine ways of killing my enemies” – Cersei to Ellaria.

Next episode predictions:

In the trailer for episode 4, above, we can see:

Cersei chatting with the Iron Bank’s Tycho Nestoris (Mark Gatiss)

Daenerys getting fed up of losing armies

Bronn with a torch

Pod falling over

Theon landing ashore somewhere

Jon and Daenerys in what looks like the Dragonglass mine

Littlefinger’s dagger, and Littlefinger looking a bit ominous

Sansa in Winterfell’s records room

Brienne – executing someone?

Arya on her horse, in the snow near Winterfell

Daenerys riding Drogon

Jaime with loads of gold, leading a convoy

Thanks to the below series of images pieced together from various trailers, we can kind of tell how the battle in episode 4 is going to go. There will probably be dragons and Dothraki in play:

What do you reckon? How would you rate this episode? What do you want to see in the next one? Let us know in the comments.