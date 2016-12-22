Winter is here.

The epic Game of Thrones season six finale should have satisfied us, but we’re already looking into what’s next for the show. Here’s everything we know so far – along with questions about what’s next for the show’s key characters.

When is Game of Thrones season seven out?

Summer 2017.

Previous seasons have begun in March or April, but fans will be sad to learn that season seven of Game of Thrones won’t be aired until summer next year. “We don’t have an air date yet, but this year will probably be a little bit later,” showrunners David Benioff and Daniel Weiss told UFC Unfiltered podcast in July. “We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes any more. So we kind of pushed everything down the line, so we could get some grim grey weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

Have we seen a trailer?

Yes – kind of.

On December 4, HBO released a preview for 2017, which included three shots from season seven of Game of Thrones. They showed three of the Starks – Jon, Sansa and Arya – in various locations, but didn’t reveal anything much at all, except perhaps that there’s even more snow in Westeros, Arya’s hair is a bit longer, and she’s now got herself a horse. You can see the shots about a minute into the clip below:

How many episodes will there be?

There’ll be just seven episodes in Game of Thrones season seven, and six in season eight.

The showrunners have confirmed that only thirteen episodes remain after the season six finale. Theon actor Alfie Allen has confirmed the new series is “darker”, adding: “There will be more dragons… lots more torture.”

Anyone new in the cast?

Yes – loads.

1: Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter, Cloud Atlas) was reported to be joining the cast in a “significant” role for the next set of episodes. Given that the show has now gone far beyond where the books currently stand, it’s virtually impossible to tell who he’ll be playing, though you might imagine him as the Archmaester of Old Town, where Samwell Tarly has just arrived to train as a Maester.

2 & 3: According to Thrones fansite Watchers On The Wall, there has been a casting call for two young characters: a 16-year-old girl with a northern accent who will take part in “a high-stakes scene with leading cast members”, and a 10-year-old boy in the same scene.

These scenes were filmed in September and October. The general consensus among commenters on the fan-site seem to think the two characters will be the new (and very young) leaders of Northern Houses who might be forced to pledge themselves to Jon Snow as King in the North, after their relatives fought against him in ‘Battle of the Bastards’. The girl could be Alys Karstark – the daughter of Rickard Karstark, whom Robb executed for killing two Lannister teenagers in season two – and the boy could be the son of Smalljon Umber, who betrayed Jon and sided with Ramsay in ‘Battle of the Bastards’. There are reportedly more child roles being cast.

4: Most recently, UFC fighter Conor McGregor was confirmed to have a role in the upcoming season of Game of Thrones, after UFC president Dana White revealed he’d been involved with the show. A Watchers On The Wall source says he will play a pirate on Euron Greyjoy’s ship, the Silence.

5-13: A casting call reported by Watchers On The Wall reveals there will be nine other characters cast for the new season, though their significance is hard to tell. They are: a general, a priest, a warrior, a gate guard, a city guard, a merchant, a ‘lovely lady’, a young lord and a lieutenant. The ones that look to be important to the show are the warrior (who sounds like a new Bronn-level figure), the gate guard (who has to be funny and charismatic), and the lieutenant, who WOTW have suggested will be a Dothraki character and who was on-set for three weeks across September and November.

14: Dickensian actor Joseph Quinn has been credited as a non-book character called Koner. Very, very little is known about who that is, though. Quinn is on the left in the below picture.

15: Penny Dreadful’s Paul Ward has also joined the cast, but even his character’s name is under wraps at the moment. You can see Ward on the right in the below picture.

What have we learned from the Game of Thrones set?

The Sand Snakes have been filming in Spain

Fansite Watchers On The Wall says this, like Dubrovnik in Croatia, is being used for King’s Landing for season seven. As they’ve sided with Daenerys, this would suggest they’re there to do some Lannister-assassinating.

The Lannisters and the Mountain have been in Croatia

Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, recently shared a picture from a Croatia airlines plane with the Mountain – and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime) is also in the country, sharing a photo from Zagreb.

Almost all the main characters were recently spotted together in Spain

In October we learned 17 of the main characters had been spotted together in Spain. This included the actors behind Cersei Lannister, Ser Jaime Lannister, Maester Qyburn, Ser Gregor Clegane, Ser Bronn of the Blackwater, King Euron Greyjoy, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Jorah Mormont, Missandei, Varys, Theon Greyjoy, Jon Snow, Ser Davos Seaworth, Brienne of Tarth, Podrick Payne and Sandor Clegane. If they were all shooting a scene together, it sounds like a nightmare scenario – but it could equally be a ruse to trick fans who are eagerly trying to guess what’ll happen in season seven.

We’ve also scene on a beach in Spain where Jon Snow looks like he’s beating up Theon Greyjoy – and we also know that little Lyanna Mormont and Tormund have been hanging out on set.

If you’re actively seeking spoilers, the best place to go is Watchers On The Wall, who are running day-by-day analysis of where all the actors are working.

Who are the directors for season seven?

There are four directors for the next season – mainly series veterans, and all of them men.

Who: Jeremy Podeswa

Most memorable episode: Home, in which Jon Snow wakes up from death.

Who: Mark Mylod

Most memorable episode: No One, in which Arya and the Waif have their final faceoff.

Who: Matt Shakman

Directing experience: No Thrones, but he has experience with Mad Men, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Fargo.

Who: Alan Taylor

Most memorable episode: Valar Morghulis, in which Daenerys seals her suitor Xaro Xhoan Daxos inside a Qarth vault; Arya discovers the powers of the Faceless Men.

What Game of Thrones storylines might we see in season seven?

1. Sansa Stark will struggle to hold onto power:

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, Sansa actor Sophie Turner said, “She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her. She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip. But she’s also becoming more insecure, because there are threats to the power that she holds. What overall excites me about this season is that main characters are coming together and it feels like things are ramping up. It’s really exciting and all feels like it’s coming to a big conclusion.”

2. The White Walkers want to bring down The Wall

The White Walkers’ absence was one of the only significant omissions of the season six finale. The last time we saw them was when Bran was fleeing from the Three Eyed Raven’s lair, and Hodor died – at which point it looked like Bran had been cursed by the Night King. The assumption currently is that the Wall is going to come down – when Jon Snow left Dolorous Edd in charge as Lord Commander, he told him “Don’t knock it down while I’m gone” and Dolorous Edd replied, “I’ll do my best.”

A few things could cause the rupture of the Wall: perhaps the Night’s King will wield some kind of weapon to bring it down, or perhaps the brand he placed on Bran’s hand during his vision might counteract the magic of the Wall when they go back through the Wall – after all, it’s the same mark that broke the protections to the Three Eyed Raven’s cave.

3. The Horn of Joramun and ‘Dragonbinder’ may come into play

Below is the proposed cover of George R.R. Martin’s next book. It’s got a horn on it – an item that suggests one of two things because in the books, there are currently two significant horns at play.

In the books, Euron Greyjoy has a dragon horn, ‘Dragonbinder’, which he’s given to his book-only brother Victarion to take to Meereen – it has the power to enslave dragons, of which Daenerys has three.

Then there’s the Horn of Winter/Horn of Joramun, a mythical and enormous horn that can destroy the Wall. In the books Mance Rayder supposedly finds this horn and brings it to break the Wall down so the wildlings can pass – but after Melisandre burns it, Tormund reveals they never found the real horn, and the one Mance had was a fake.

Either way, the horn on the cover of The Winds of Winter is clearly important to the story of book six, and will probably help set events in motion for season seven of the show too.

4. Daenerys’ dragons will find riders

Many fans believe Jon Snow is a future dragon rider, especially now it’s been confirmed that Lyanna is Jon Snow’s mother and – presumably – Rhaegar Targaryen is his father. This, confusingly, makes him Daenerys’ nephew, and that relationship may give him the same ease with dragons that Daenerys has.

There’s also a fan theory that Tyrion, like Jon Snow, is also part-Targaryen, and if this is true, then his calm interaction with Dany’s dragons in episode two of season six would make a whole lot more sense.

5. Queen Cersei is facing death

It looks like Jaime Lannister may kill Cersei, even though he’s the Queen’s brother and fathered three children by her. The death of their last surviving child, King Tommen, was Cersei’s fault, and her seeming lack of remorse could be what pushes Jaime to murder. Other theories suggest it could be The Hound who kills Cersei – or even Arya Stark, who has Cersei on her list. Speaking of which…

6. Arya will head for King’s Landing

Back in Braavos, Arya told Lady Crane that she wanted to go west of Westeros to explore. After Lady Crane got done in and Arya killed the Waif, it looks like her plans have changed – or that she’s taking a little detour for now.

After killing Walder Frey, she might head to the Riverlands to kill some of her list – Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion and Thoros of Myr, all supporters of the Lord of Light and all people who betrayed her mate Gendry – and then down to King’s Landing to take care of the rest: Cersei Lannister, Ilyn Payne and The Mountain.

7. Arya’s direwolf, Nymeria, may return

In the books, Arya has ‘wolf dreams’, in which her direwolf Nymeria has taken leadership of a vast group of wolves which roams the Riverlands causing havoc. Now she’s there – at the Twins – it’s looking like she might get to reunite with her wolf, which we last saw being chased off by Arya herself in season one (Nymeria had bitten Joffrey and was facing death). And if Nymeria shows up, hopefully she’ll last a little longer than Rickon’s and Bran’s did this season.

8. The Hound may fight his zombie brother, The Mountain

Hopefully Cleganebowl – the much-hyped fan hypothesis that he will fight his brother, Gregor Clegane (aka The Mountain) in an epic battle – will finally happen.

9. Melisandre will return to the Brotherhood Without Banners

Banished by Jon Snow – after it was revealed Melisandre had burnt Shireen alive – it’s likely this is where the mysterious priestess is heading. They’re all believers in the Lord of Light, and it’d be convenient for them all to be in one place if Arya’s going to come and murder them all…

10. Gendry will return

The bastard son of Robert Baratheon was last seen rowing away from Dragonstone after Melisandre threatened to kill him for Stannis. As the bastard son of Robert Baratheon he’s got more of a claim to the Iron Throne than anyone else does now that Tommen is dead. Excitingly, actor Joe Dempsie’s been spotted on set in Spain and in Belfast too – and if you look at his IMDB page you’ll notice that he’s currently got no future projects in the diary. Curious…