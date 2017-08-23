Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7

Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY HB_Old Is Dying….Richard is Shoe maker !!!!!!!

Petty wars may have dominated Game Of Thrones since the beginning of time – but as we get down to business time, it’s become evidently clear that it’s shaping up to be a battle between the living and the dead. A Song of Ice and Fire, if you will.

With their devastating assault on Westeros nearly here, The White Walkers and their leader, The Night King, are coming under closer scrutiny than ever from fans. One mad but plausible theory even suggests that little old Bran Stark is actually The Night King. Here’s how it all pans out.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

What’s the theory?

Due to Bran Stark’s adoption of the Three Eyed Raven’s mantra, and his ability to travel through time and have an effect on it – some fans believe that Bran’s meddling could come back to haunt him.

Reddit user turm0il26 suggested a couple months back that by witnessing that the White Walkers descending on Westeros, he needs to go back in time and prevent it from happening.

However, his plan backfires and has disastrous consequences. “Bran believes he is eventually (with more knowledge) going to be able to rewrite history and that’s why he decides to go back and stop the Night king several times, but fails every time, ending up fulfilling the timeline-circle and taking the identity of the Night king himself.”

Read More: The big questions we want answered in Game of Thrones Season 7 finale

So how does this one work?

It theorises that Bran ‘wargs’ into The First Man before he is turned into a White Walker – via the dragon glass into the heart method – but that he gets caught up in the body, and inadvertently assumes the identity of The White Walker.

Why can’t Bran just stop attacking Westeros then?

As we’ve seen in some of the brief time-travelling storylines in the show – that’s what Bran does when he wargs into Hodor and sacrifices him to the walkers – it operates on a Closed Loop time-travelling pattern. This means that he can’t actually change time, only travel back and fulfil it.

So actually, we might have seen Bran doing just that. Though it’s not been confirmed, it’s been suggested that Bran The Builder – a Stark descendent who built The Wall – is actually our very own Bran Stark. This theory suggests that Bran’s been going back in time to fix the damage he’s unleashed on Westeros. But to little avail.

What other evidence is there?

Beyond the big theory, there’s actually little concrete evidence to nail this one down. The same user points out that following Bran’s flashback to seeing the creation of The Night King, he adopts the same, arm-stretched pose.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Anything else?

They’re sharing the same clobber, apparently.

Hmm.