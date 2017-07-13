Winter is touring
Game of Thrones season 7 is just a few days away now – it returns to Sky Atlantic on July 17 – and to mark the occasion, a bunch of the show’s White Walkers traipsed around a grey-skied London in their full kit yesterday (July 11). Check out how much of a lovely time they had:
The squad assembles
The Night King has a horse. The horse is wearing a skull-helmet. It all makes loads of sense.
The squad gets turnt at Buckingham Palace
These guys need to calm down.
They calm down
And head to central London…
First stop Oxford Circus
Look at them go!
Learning to cross the road at Oxford Circus
It’s like those wholesome hedgehog road safety adverts, only with zombies.
Tower Bridge crew
The horse is back.
Shoreditch-bound
They’ll fit right in there.
Nike store: check
Serving some frosty looks.
And another
Strike that pose, King.
And now a smiling one
Say cheese…