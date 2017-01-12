Which Game of Thrones house do you belong to?

12 great houses of Westeros: one quiz

Are you a Stark or a Mormont, a Tully or a Frey? Do you fight your enemies head-on like a Baratheon, or do you use your Tyrell guile to find another way? If you’ve been wondering which Game of Thrones house you belong to, this is the place to find out.

There are tons of houses in the books, but we’ve picked out the 12 most important ones to sort everyone into. In the below quiz, which explores how you would respond to a variety of Westerosi phenomena, you will be sorted into one of the following 12 houses: Stark, Targaryen, Lannister, Tyrell, Bolton, Tully, Baratheon, Martell, Arryn, Frey, Mormont or Greyjoy. Good luck.

How did you do? Share your result with us in the comments, and let us know if we were right about you. If you’re not happy with your result, remember that there are strengths and weaknesses to every house, even the Greyjoys – plus, there are loads of anomalies, and you might be one of them. Edmure, for example, is a bit of a wimp compared to his stubborn Tully relatives. Despite the awfulness of his family and upbringing, Tyrion Lannister is a good person inside. And though Prince Doran belongs to the fiery Martell family, he’s actually just a mild-mannered old man with gout.