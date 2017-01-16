Pop-up bars can be a bit faddy and try-hard, sure, but a Game of Thrones-themed pop-up bar? That’s probably something worth taking a look at. Filling some of the gap between now and Game of Thrones season 7, the latest project from The Pop Up Geeks is going so well that they’ve extended their tenancy of Daylight Robbery – a venue in the north part of central Edinburgh known as New Town – until February 23.

On the menus you’ll find white and red wines named in homage to elements of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Imp’s Delight is “From Tyrion Lannister’s own vineyareds at Casterly Rock’, while the Arbor Gold is said to be “the finest wine in all the Seven Kingdoms”. Dotted about the bar you’ll find details like actual horns of beer, Wanted posters for The Hound, and on the menu, the pretty grim-sounding ‘Frey pies’. Check out some shots of the place below:

Blood & Wine is open every Wednesday and Thursday until February 23 2017, from 5pm-midnight at 26b Dublin Street, Edinburgh. Go on, you know you want to.