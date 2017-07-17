What is priceless to Cersei?

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 follow.

Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.

Like almost all the surviving major characters in Game of Thrones, Euron Greyjoy popped up for a small section of ‘Dragonstone’, the first episode of season 7. In his scene, he simultaneously propositioned Cersei Lannister and threw shade at Jaime (“Here I am with 1000 ships and two good hands”, he said). Cersei wasn’t quite convinced. She told Euron that he isn’t trustworthy enough to marry yet – at which he promised never to return to King’s Landing until he has a “priceless gift” to present her with. What could he be referring to? These are the theories fans are considering.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

1. A giant, magical horn…

In the books Thrones is based on, Euron owns a mythical horn called ‘Dragonbinder’. It supposedly has the power to enslave dragons, of which Cersei’s enemy Daenerys has three. But the legends say it also burns the insides of whoever blows it, so it’s not the best gift ever. Last year Pilou Asbæk, the actor who plays Euron, touched on Dragonbinder in an interview with Vulture – but he probably wouldn’t have had the script for season 7 in May 2016, so he was possibly just teasing fans with the reference.

2. Tyrion

In season 5, following Tyrion’s escape from jail and murder of Tywin Lannister, Cersei Lannister wreaked vengeance by putting a huge price on Tyrion’s head. This meant that many people attempted to collect the bounty with the heads of fake Tyrions, and the real one wasn’t allowed by Varys to go outside until he reached Meereen. When he broke the rules and did go outside, he was captured by Jorah Mormont, and luckily for him, taken to Daenerys.

Cersei is still desperate to avenge her father and kill her brother, and would probably consider the gift of Tyrion to be “priceless”. But how Euron would capture him from his safe position in Daenerys’ entourage is difficult to say.

3. Gendry

Gendry is the bastard son of Robert Baratheon, and therefore in the world of Thrones he has more claim to the Iron Throne than Cersei does right now. As a legitimate competitor for the Throne he’d obviously be a valuable ‘gift’ to Cersei, and given that we last saw him rowing across the ocean, it’s not impossible that Euron’s fleet came across him on the water, captured him, and discovered his noble birth. But we also know that Chris Dempsie, the actor behind Gendry, has filmed in Iceland with the Hound, Thoros of Myr and Beric Dondarrion, so it’s likely that we’ll be encountering him in the north of Westeros – not in King’s Landing. Not yet, anyway.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

4. Dornish enemies

This one is grounded in two separate bits of fansite speculation and as the most credible of the lot, so if you’re desperate to avoid spoilers, you’d best look away now.

When season 7 was being shot, Watchers On The Wall wrote that actors playing Tyene and Ellaria Sand – both Cersei’s enemies – had been spotted on the set of King’s Landing, aka the stronghold of Cersei and her Lannister army. The two Dornish women would therefore be in a lot of danger here. These two could therefore quite easily be the ‘gift’ Euron was talking about. As we now know, Euron Greyjoy is on team Cersei, and it’s presumed he will attack Dany’s fleet, kidnapping a Sand Snake or two, while killing the others.

Because only the actors behind Ellaria and Tyene have been spotted on location in the King’s Landing locations, WotW reasons that this is the pair that survived Euron’s attack, and the other two Sand Snakes (Nymeria and Obara) die in the naval battle. Rumour has it that Ellaria and Tyene will later be paraded through the streets, then killed by Cersei as revenge for killing her daughter Myrcella.

One Reddit user claims to have seen the episode and their account of episode 2 seems to ring true with the above information, but we’ll have to wait and see to know for sure.

What do you reckon? What will Euron’s gift to Cersei be? Let us know what you think in the comments.