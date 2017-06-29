Gendry shares ancestors with way more important GoT players than Robert Baratheon

Game of Thrones season 7 hits screens on on July 16 for a seven-episode run, and it’s all but confirmed that Joe Dempsie’s Gendry will finally return to the show after his disappearance in season 3. The former Skins actor has been spotted on set in Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland, so there’s little doubt we’ll be seeing Gendry come back this season.

To accompany that return is the recent discovery of the Reddit community that Gendry has some very high-powered connections in the world of Game of Thrones. We already knew that his dad was Robert Baratheon – but if you dig a little deeper into the family trees created by George R.R. Martin, you’ll find that he’s descended from a Aegon V Targaryen, and therefore shares blood with both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, recently revealed to be a Targ himself.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

That may sound a little confusing, so take a look at the family tree below:

As you can see, Aegon V’s daughter Rhaelle married Ormund Baratheon – Robert Baratheon’s grandfather. This means Aegon V Targaryen is Gendry’s great-great-grandfather.

Meanwhile, Aegon V’s second son, Jaehaerys II, was Rhaegar’s grandfather. Now that it’s been confirmed by HBO that Rhaegar is Jon Snow’s dad, we know that Aegon V is also Jon Snow’s great-great-grandfather. This means Jon and Gendry are fourth cousins.

Then there’s Daenerys, who is Aegon V’s great-granddaughter. She’s both Jon Snow’s aunt and Gendry’s third cousin once removed. She’s also Robert Baratheon’s third cousin, which is kinda funny when you think about it.

What’s your best bit of Game of Thrones trivia? Tell us in the comments below.