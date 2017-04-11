The author's fans could be the most supportive in the world

Pretty much every time Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin does anything on the internet, he gets drowned in a deluge of fan responses demanding that he release the sixth book in his Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter, because it’s been nearly six years in the making. Yesterday, after updating his blog with some non-Thrones information he pre-empted that response, writing “I wonder what my fans will be talking about in the comments today? Oh…right…The same ultra motivational speeches I get every day… Yay!” He was, of course, expecting trolling from fans of his fantasy epic series, who just can’t wait for book six and who criticise him for focusing on his (many) other projects.

Then something really, really strange happened. Martin’s tweet reads sarcastically, but it actually prompted a ton of real motivational material from his fans. All they wanted to do was comfort him, tell him he’s doing a good job, and let him know they’re happy to be patient. Who knows how, but George R.R. Martin has found the only nice people on Twitter. People like this:

And this:

These fans weren’t ravenous. They were zen:

They were chilled:

To be fair, some of them got a bit weird:

And, to be fair to GRRM, there were a few trolls out there too:

But seriously, the majority of the responses are, like, nice. Check out the whole lot of them here if you don’t believe it.