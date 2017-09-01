The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are ready for season two.

It’s been a little over two months since the debut season of Netflix’s GLOW was released but its actresses-turned-wrestlers were such a big hit that a second season has already been announced. As trailers, new cast members and other details about the second series come to light, we’ll update this page. For now, here’s everything you need to know about GLOW season 2.

What’s the latest?

Glow will return for another 10 episodes.

Co-creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are back.

Executive producers Tara Herrmann and Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black) are also back on board.

What should we expect?

Executive producer Jenji Kohan told Deadline that in the first season “we really take our time”, so we can expect the plot to shift up a gear. Fans will be desperate to know whether rivals Ruth and Debbie can overcome their differences – a struggle that looks to take centre stage in season 2. Of course, there will be more wrestling and of a higher quality too. Flahive hinted that with the wrestling “we had to hold as much back as we actually showed” – so keep your eye out for some even more impressive pro moves.

When is Glow season 2 out?

Summer 2018 (probably)

The cast are raring to get started again. Betty Gilpin, who plays Debbie, told The Hollywood Reporter about a WhatsApp chat of all the ladies that is very active as the wrestlers limber up for season 2: “We all talk about how much we miss wrestling,” she said.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Not yet. It’s early days with the announcement only being made on August 11th.

How many episodes are there going to be?

10, according to the press release – just like season 1.

Which of the cast are returning?

The whole of the ‘squad’ look set to return. Alison Brie will be back as protagonist Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan and Marc Maron as boss Sam Sylvia.

Ellen Wong, Britt Baron, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani, Sydelle Noel, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Thon and Britney Young are expected to feature.

What are the cast and crew saying about season 2?

Here’s a few reactions to the news of season 2:

Alison Brie:

SEASON 2, GLOWBERTS!!! Let's do this. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #glownetflix A post shared by Alison Brie (@officialalibrie) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Betty Gilpin:

Marc Maron:

Kate Nash:

PUMPED FOR @glownetflix SEASON 2!!!!! 😝🔫 #beekeeper #rhondarichardson #glownetflix A post shared by Kate Nash (@katenash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Any new cast members?

No news yet.

Where did season 1 end?

Having bailed on the first episode of GLOW to move back in with Mark, Debbie challenged Ruth to a match, right after the latter wins the GLOW crown. Debbie conquered Ruth with a cross-body to become GLOW Champion. However, under Sam’s guidance, Tammé steals the crown to continue the storyline…

What’s going to happen in season 2?

The main focus looks to be on Ruth and Debbie’s rivalry after season 1’s finale. Betty Gilpin talked of Debbie being “the youngest, prettiest, most successful person in the room” but gave the realisation that “all of those things are starting to fade” as a potential angle for season 2 to follow.

A pilot for the GLOW show within the programme has just been shot – an accomplishment – but success further than that will come clear in the season to come.

Words: Toby Bryant