Minor Stranger Things season 2 spoilers ahead

Stranger Things dropped onto Netflix last Friday, and with season two we were brought a host of new characters and a newfound appreciation of the coiffed teen Steve Harrington.

But one thing that was a particular highlight for fans was Sheriff Jim Hopper’s dancing.

In the third episode of the highly anticipated second season we see Hopper getting his groove on to ‘You Don’t Mess Around With Jim’ by Jim Croce. And one fan enjoyed his rockin’ moves so much, they’ve edited the scene with an array of banging tunes in it, on Twitter account “@hopperdancingto”.

From the Stranger Things theme music:

To Hall & Oates’ ‘You Make My Dreams’:

As well as ‘Wannabe’ by The Spice Girls:

And Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’:

Hopper has danced to it all – and fans are bloody loving it:

Even David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the series, is a fan of the videos:

Making several of his own requests:

To which the creator of “Hopper Dancing To” eagerly obliged:

And Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the show, has put in a request for Hopper to dance Justin Bieber’s summer hit ‘Despacito’.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

We’ll have to wait and see if that iconic combo comes about.