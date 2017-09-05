You'll want to watch the enormous episode all over again

Spoilers follow for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 6 – ‘Beyond The Wall’.

Two episodes in Game of Thrones season 7 stuck out as being particularly CGI-heavy. The first was episode 4, ‘The Spoils of War‘, in which Daenerys’ dragons and Dothraki army laid waste to Jaime’s Lannister army. The second was episode 6, where Jon Snow led a band of merry men beyond the Wall to try and capture a wight, in order to convince the southern kingdoms to join the fight against the ‘great other’. In this episode, they got surrounded by thousands of the undead creatures and had to be saved by Daenerys’ dragons.

That all sounds pretty simple on paper, but it’s ridiculously complex to bring those ideas to life on-screen. If you remember that terrible CGI deer in The Walking Dead season 7, you’ll be aware that even the simplest CGI jobs can go wrong. Which makes it all the more impressive to see the techniques used by Spanish visual effects company El Ranchito Imagen Digital – the same guys behind the effects on season 5’s awesome Hardhome episode. They’ve just released a video that illustrates the processes they used to make ‘Beyond The Wall’ look so great – watch it above and see how they place layer after layer of CGI goodness into each frame of the episode.