10 totally iconic moments from Broad City, and how you can watch them all for free
Yas Yas Yaaas
Hilarious, down to earth and not afraid to shine the light on what real life is actually like, Broad City is one of the funniest shows to hit our screens in a long time. With the impossibly relatable leads Ilana and Abbi, an actually funny supporting cast (big up to the legend that is dentist Lincoln), and a completely honest look at life without glossing over the shit bits – it’s nothing short of essential television viewing.
Never watched Broad City and have no idea what we’re talking about? Or just want to rewatch the first three seasons? Well fear not – NOW TV have answered all your hopes and dreams with a free 14-day trial. As long as you’ve not subscribed to their services before, NOW TV are offering a free fortnightly long trial – so you can indulge in as much Broad City as your heart desires. Yas kween.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
- Watch now: Broad City with NOW TV 14-day free trial
But to get you started as you sign up for your two-week trial – here are ten of the most iconic moments from the series so far.
This perfect reaction to unsolicited advice:
Reaction GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Reaction GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
This accurate reason why you should ask somebody out:
When everyone knew what kind of holiday Halloween really is:
This iconic style advice:
When they had compliments down:
The only four Rs you need in life
Broad City GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Created by UCB alums Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and produced by Amy Poehler, Broad City is an odd-couple comedy about two best friends navigating their 20s in New York City.
This honest opinion of Yom Kippur:
When brunch priorities were laid out straight:
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter