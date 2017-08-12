Yas Yas Yaaas

Hilarious, down to earth and not afraid to shine the light on what real life is actually like, Broad City is one of the funniest shows to hit our screens in a long time. With the impossibly relatable leads Ilana and Abbi, an actually funny supporting cast (big up to the legend that is dentist Lincoln), and a completely honest look at life without glossing over the shit bits – it’s nothing short of essential television viewing.

Never watched Broad City and have no idea what we’re talking about? Or just want to rewatch the first three seasons? Well fear not – NOW TV have answered all your hopes and dreams with a free 14-day trial. As long as you’ve not subscribed to their services before, NOW TV are offering a free fortnightly long trial – so you can indulge in as much Broad City as your heart desires. Yas kween.

But to get you started as you sign up for your two-week trial – here are ten of the most iconic moments from the series so far.

This perfect reaction to unsolicited advice:

This accurate reason why you should ask somebody out:

NO SHE DID NOT WAIT 2 BE ASKED!! #feministheroes #unite ✌️️ A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Nov 12, 2016 at 12:47pm PST

When everyone knew what kind of holiday Halloween really is:

RLY MAKES U THINK 🤔 happy halloween wknd and like @officialseanpenn says, be a slut/do whatever u want. A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Oct 28, 2016 at 9:51am PDT

This iconic style advice:

get urself a too-good-for-the-bachelor cut bc ur worth it and nit's #hairstyleappreciationday A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

When they had compliments down:

freakin wknd s t a r o f d a s h o w 😉 A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Aug 14, 2016 at 4:10pm PDT

The only four Rs you need in life

This honest opinion of Yom Kippur:

that's pretty much..it? right?? A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

When brunch priorities were laid out straight:

b r u n c h l i f e #🍾🍊 A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Aug 7, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

This perfect ‘American Beauty’ moment:

#tbt 100% exactly like american beauty A post shared by abbi & ilana (@broadcity) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:36am PST

And of course – everything about the family interaction: