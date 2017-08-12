10 totally iconic moments from Broad City, and how you can watch them all for free

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer of the series 'Broad City' speak onstage during the Comedy Central/Viacom portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour
By

Yas Yas Yaaas

Hilarious, down to earth and not afraid to shine the light on what real life is actually like, Broad City is one of the funniest shows to hit our screens in a long time. With the impossibly relatable leads Ilana and Abbi, an actually funny supporting cast (big up to the legend that is dentist Lincoln), and a completely honest look at life without glossing over the shit bits – it’s nothing short of essential television viewing.

Never watched Broad City and have no idea what we’re talking about? Or just want to rewatch the first three seasons? Well fear not – NOW TV have answered all your hopes and dreams with a free 14-day trial. As long as you’ve not subscribed to their services before, NOW TV are offering a free fortnightly long trial – so you can indulge in as much Broad City as your heart desires. Yas kween.

But to get you started as you sign up for your two-week trial – here are ten of the most iconic moments from the series so far.

This perfect reaction to unsolicited advice:

This accurate reason why you should ask somebody out:

NO SHE DID NOT WAIT 2 BE ASKED!! #feministheroes #unite ✌️️

When everyone knew what kind of holiday Halloween really is:

RLY MAKES U THINK 🤔 happy halloween wknd and like @officialseanpenn says, be a slut/do whatever u want.

This iconic style advice:

get urself a too-good-for-the-bachelor cut bc ur worth it and nit's #hairstyleappreciationday

When they had compliments down:

freakin wknd s t a r  o f  d a  s h o w 😉

The only four Rs you need in life

This honest opinion of Yom Kippur:

that's pretty much..it? right??

When brunch priorities were laid out straight:

b r u n c h l i f e #🍾🍊

This perfect ‘American Beauty’ moment:

#tbt 100% exactly like american beauty

And of course – everything about the family interaction:

dads!!!!!! happy father's day, love ya. 🤠

