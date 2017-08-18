The bitingly funny alt-rom-com is coming back to Netflix...

So, the Netflix comedy drama Love is coming back for another series – its third – and there’s reason to rejoice. Set in Los Angeles, the show follows Mickey (played by Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust), two lovelorn 30-somethings as they try to make their relationship work. She’s a producer on a talk radio show, he’s an aspiring scriptwriter who, for now, is a on-set tutor for a child actor who stars in a crap TV drama. Co-created by Judd Apatow (who wrote and directed Knocked Up and The 40-year-old Virgin), it’s bittersweet and brilliantly written, an arrow though the heart of schmaltzy rom-roms. Here, then, is everything you need to know about season three of Netflix’s Love.

When will Love season three be available to watch?

The show has been renewed, that’s for sure, but there’s no official release date just yet. Season two of Love was available to watch in March 2017 and season three has only just been confirmed, so we’ll probably see it around early 2018. Make no mistake: Cupid’s coming for ya.

What will it be about?

Mickey and Gus getting it together, fucking it up, getting it together again and – er – fucking it up once more for good measure. The joy of Love isn’t just plot twists, dramatic blow-ups or suspenseful moments. It’s the subtle and realistic portrait of the characters’ relationship, their inadequacies and dislikeable qualities as well as their likeable ones. There is a will-they-won’t-they element to Love, in that we wonder if, when it finally bows out for good, Mickey and Gus will end up together. Really, though, this is a relatable tale of two people kicking and screaming as life drags them both, reluctantly, into their long overdue adulthood.

How do you watch season three of Love?

OK, OK, don’t be rude. Which characters will return?

Apart from Gus and Mickey – like, it wouldn’t really be Love without them, would it? – we can expect to see Mickey’s goofy housemate Bertie (Claudia O’Doherty); Bertie’s slacker boyfriend Randy (Mime Mitchell); Gus’s child actor student Arya (played by Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow’s daughter Iris Apatow) and Mickey’s gross sleazeball boss Dr. Greg Colter (Brett Gelman).

Are there any good cameos on Netflix’s Love?

Apart from the fact that it’s lolzy, sad, well-written, brilliantly acted and so relatable it hurts, there’s one other good reason to watch the show: the cameos. Hoo boy, does Love have cameos aplenty. E [aka cult hero Mark Oliver Everett] from the beloved alt-pop band Eels plays middle-aged muso Brian and 90s grunge band Royal Trux could be spotted hanging out at a party in season one. Even skateboarding icon Jason Dill has turned up, as has Madchen Amick, who played Shelly in Twin Peaks. So, even if the drama doesn’t keep you hooked (what’s wrong with you?), that right there means there’s at least four reason to keep your eyes peeled.

Is there a trailer for Love season three?

Not just yet – but watch this space…

What have the creators said about the show?

Speaking to Vulture earlier this year, Judd Apatow explained the modus operandi of Love: “We just try to be as real as we can be. That’s the aesthetic of the show… Hopefully life is funny enough that if you just accurately portray it, there’ll be comedy.” Readers, rest assured, it’s bloody funny.