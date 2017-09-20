Arya Stark is deadlier than we thought

Throughout Game of Thrones season 7, Arya Stark has been showing off her mad knife skills, using the dagger Bran gave her. Here’s a simple instance of Maisie Williams demonstrating her awesome talent:

You’ll notice it’s shot so you can’t see that it’s definitely Maisie Williams doing the manoeuvre, but a new behind-the-scenes video – at the top of this page – proves that the actor’s dextrous knife skills are beyond doubt.

The video goes into the shooting process for Brienne and Arya’s fight in season 7 episode 4, and there’s a brief but mesmerising moment in it that will strike fear into the heart of anyone who gets on Williams’ bad side. In it, she nonchalantly flips her dagger from one hand to another without batting an eyelid:

In the video, Williams says: “to be fighting Gwen who is far over a foot taller than me, and for her to be fighting someone who’s far far shorter than her – it’s been a massive challenge.” Stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam adds: “Generally as you attack you move forward and as you defend you move back and they have completely different sizes of gait – step. That was a huge challenge to choreograph”.

But Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) relished the experience: “It was so exciting to train for that fight. And we trusted each other. In a fight it’s so much more than just choreography. Every movement says something about the character. It tells a story of these two very different warriors.”