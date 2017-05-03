Marvel's The Defenders trailer

Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Danny Rand have finally teamed up

Two years and four separate TV launches are about to culminate in Netflix and Marvel’s Defenders series, whose explosive trailer has just arrived. Out globally on August 18, Defenders will combine the stories begun in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist into an action-packed TV show of Avengers proportions. Check out the first Defenders trailer here:

The 90-second clip shows off plenty of new material, including clips of Sigourney Weaver as the mysterious new villain Alexandra. She tells the group: “The more connections you have, the easier it will be to break you.”

The trailer also sets out some of the story of how the Defenders team comes together in the first place. In Jessica Jones’ case, it’s while she’s being interrogated by the NYPD’s Misty Knight for stealing evidence from a crime scene and getting a lead killed. Matt Murdock – aka Daredevil – wanders in as her attorney, but she’s far from impressed. Then there’s the meeting of Luke Cage and Iron Fist, facilitated by their mutual friend Claire Temple, where they beat the crap out of each other. “I’m the immortal Iron Fist,” Danny tells Luke. “You’re what?”

Best of all, though, is the footage of the four of them working together as a super-powered crack team. As Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are’ soundtracks the clip, there’s a long voiceover from an old mentor who tells the group: “You four – the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, the smartass detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist – the war for New York is here. So get your shit together.”