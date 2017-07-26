They take on that infamous 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' scene

Family Guy will be returning for its 16th season this October, and they revealed a first look trailer at San Diego Comic Con this weekend. With a live action cameo from Danny Trejo, and appearances from the late Adam West and Carrie Fisher, fans of the series were delighted with the new updates.

But there was one scene in particular that stuck in their minds.

In the two-minute clip Meg and Chris end up brutally fighting the entire school after their peers try to oust them from the school canteen for an insensitive tweet that Brian wrote. Instead of retreating to eat outside, they end up savagely massacring their classmates, in one of the series most brutal scenes ever.

Fans have been quick to realise that the entire scene is a parody of the infamous church scene in Kingsman: The Secret Service – even using the exact same song (Lynryd Skynryd’s ‘Free Bird’).

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And people are living for Family Guy’s take on it.

The panel also revealed that Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash have joined the cast to voice Peer Griffin’s bosses at work (taking over the job of Angela, who was voiced by the late Carrie Fisher). Ryan Reynolds will be making his third appearance in the show.

Season 16 will also include Family Guy‘s 300th episode. Speaking about the milestone, co-executive producer Cherry Chevapravatdumrong told the audience at Comic Con that it’d be “partially a Stewie-Brian friendship slash roadtrip story, partially our love letter to the Fast and Furious movies, and partially about Booberry.”