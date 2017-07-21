‘Narcos’ Season 3: Release date, casting news and trailers

Buckle up for new episodes

Narcos is probably the most intense and gritty TV show on the box right now. Not just because everyone’s up to the eyeballs in cocaine, but for it’s lightning-speed editing, witty characters and furious action sequences.

It’s no surprise then, that Narcos Season 3 is just round the corner. But it’s going to be all change for the new episodes because – spoiler alert – Pablo Escobar is dead. So how on earth is the show going to go on without it’s leading man?

Here’s the essential information about Narcos Season 3, including release date, casting news and trailer.

When is Narcos Season 3 released?

All 10 episodes of Narcos Season 3 will go on Netflix on September 1, 2017.

Will it be shown only on Netflix?

Yes. As per the previous two seasons, it’s exclusive to Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Narcos Season 3?

For sure. Check out the blood-thirsty trailer for Season 3 below.

Will the entire cast be back for Narcos Season 3?

It’s been confirmed that Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) will return for Season 3 as he works to take down the new gang in town which scoop up what remains of Escobar’s narcotic empire.

However he will be working solo this time, as Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) will not be returning for Season 3. As you’ll remember at the end of Season 2, Murphy returned to America after his nemesis Escobar was finally killed.

Obviously, Pablo Escobar will not be returning for Season 3 after he was killed in the series finale. It does, however, pose a greater question; who’s going to be the bad guy now? And how the hell can they bigger bastard than Pablo Escobar?

Step forward, The Cali Cartel – an equally brutal and cunning gang of coke slingers, who are lead by The Rodriguez brothers Gilberto (Damian Alcazar) and Miguel (Francisco Denis), and also feature Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote).

Who are The Cali Cartel?

So as was made clear by Netflix bigwigs to The Hollywood Reporter, from the start the plan has always been to tell the “story of cocaine”, with or without Pablo Escobar. As a result, they’re incorporating the huge cartel who filled the gap in the market when he died – The Cali Cartel.

Based in Colombia, the gang was a 700,00 strong operation which at one point were responsible for approximately 90% of the world’s cocaine trade during their run from 1977 – 1998. At one point, the DEA considered it the “most powerful crime syndicate in history”.

What’s going to happen in Narcos Season 3?

As heard in the trailer, Peña says that “Cocaine cartels are about succession” and he’s asked just what he knows about the Cali Cartel. But how’s he going to do it? The official synopsis says that “all rules have changed for the narcos and their opponents — a fact many won’t realize until it’s too late”. Could we see Peña go under cover?

We know that the real-life Javier Peña left Colombia in 1994, a year after Escobar was killed – but the show has been known to take a bit of creative license for the truth to mix the story up a bit.