If Freshers’ Week has hit you like a train, you and your new besties might be in need of a bit of R&R this weekend. To that end – here’s a load of awesome Netflix shows you should all watch together with a cuppa in your new digs. Get streaming!

The interdimensional mayhem one

Mega-smart scientist Rick drags his idiotic 14-year-old grandson Morty on interdimensional adventures in this madcap animation. It originated from a parody of Back To The Future: imagine that central dynamic turned up to toxic levels, with added alcoholism and emotional abuse.

Seasons: 3

The cringe one

Talentless slacker Jeremy and socially awkward intellectual snob Mark share a flat in London. From this basic premise an incredibly cringey but lovable series emerges as we follow their lives, complete with the incredibly revealing voiceovers of their interior monologues.

Seasons: 9

3. BoJack Horseman

The unexpectedly heavy one

Ignore the fact that BoJack is a horse and his world is populated with anthropomorphised animals alongside humans: that’s just a lovably silly facade for the bleak truths this emotionally raw series houses. The loaded, heavy-drinking star of fictional ’90s sitcom Horsin’ Around is constantly chasing satisfaction: season one finds the washed-up Hollywood resident preparing for his big comeback with an autobiography, dictated to his ghostwriter, while dealing with his rival, his ex-girlfriend/agent, and a freeloading roommate.

Seasons: 4

4. Master of None

The candid one

30-year-old actor Dev has a plethora of problems – problematic casting directors, relationship difficulties, and deciding on what food to eat. As he navigates NYC life, the series deals mixes the topical and the personal while avoiding the soap-box; it’s all topped off with a fantastic soundtrack and appearances from Father John Misty and John Legend.

Seasons: 2

5. Archer

The emotionally twisted spy one

Everyone in this show is a terrible person – but that’s why you’ll love them. Sterling Archer is the self-proclaimed “world’s greatest secret agent” and works for a spy company run by his mother. It’s got drug deals, private investigations and arms dealing galore, with utterly deplorable characters.

Seasons: 8

The kickass one

Ruth (Alison Brie) leads a group of actresses hoping to make it big by auditioning for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Based around fictionalised characters from the real 1980s women’s professional wrestling circuit and promotion, this show balances the theatre of the ring with complex emotional drama, tons of witty writing, and a fantastic ’80s soundtrack.



Seasons: 1

7. Dear White People

The side-splitting woke one

This satirical comedy follows the lives four black students at an Ivy League college as they encounter blackface parties and social injustice everywhere they look. It’s incredibly funny.

Seasons: 1

8. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The farcical one

This consistently ridiculous series follows a group of five underachieving Philadelphian pub-owners known as The Gang. They’re greedy, petty, lazy, dishonest and unethical, but there’s something strangely beautiful about their friendship – something to aspire to in your new uni mates, perhaps (minus the larceny).

Seasons: 12

9. Ru Paul’s Drag Race

The drag contest

Truly enhanced by communal viewing, Drag Race has the world’s most famous drag queen RuPaul mentoring and judging a group of contestants who are battling it out to be crowned America’s next drag superstar – each week, the bottom contestants two lip-sync for their lives to stay in the competition. It’s totally brilliant.

Seasons: 9

10. Arrested Development

The comedy disaster one

Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) is trying his best, but even as the most level-headed member of his narcissistic, idiotic family, he’s still ill-equipped. When the Bluth’s real-estate business goes bust and Michael’s dad is imprisoned for his dodgy accounting practices, Michael has to try and lead his dysfunctional family through the financial chaos alongside his put-upon son George-Michael (Michael Cera).

Seasons: 4

11. F is for Family

The horribly inappropriate one

This working-class, suburban family in 1973 have no tact and minimal communication skills. Like a NSFW The Simpsons, this one is politically incorrect to the point of ridicule, but you’ll still end up loving this dysfunctional family like you love your uni one.

Seasons: 2

12. Fresh Meat

The actual freshers’ one

Six students begin life together in a house at Manchester Medlock University, navigating everything university life has to offer – from failed relationships and partying to financial issues and even expulsion. It’s quite a ride, starring Jack Whitehall, Zawe Ashton and The Inbetweeners’ Joe Thomas.

Seasons: 4

13. Freaks & Geeks

The cult high-school one

Seth Rogen, James Franco, Linda Cardellini and Jason Segel starred in this beloved ’90s series from Judd Apatow, about a shitty American high-school. It tells the story of two social groups – freaks and geeks. The freaks gain a former mathlete, who wants more than anything to fit in. The geeks just want to make it through freshman year.

Seasons: 1

14. People Just Do Nothing

The mockumentary one

This Office-style show follows the lives of the team behind Kurupt FM – a west London, UK garage pirate radio station. Simultaneously the most confident and inept characters, they’re hilariously delusional. You end up wanting them to do well, even though you know they’ll just embarrass themselves. They’re now playing actual festivals and gigs in character.

Seasons: 4

Words: Carly-May Kavanagh