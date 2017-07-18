Settle down with a flagon of the finest Arbor Gold, and get involved

Game of Thrones season 7 has finally begun. If drinking and knowing things is your bag, you can now get into the boozy spirit of Westeros with NME‘s all-new Game of Thrones drinking game. Below you’ll find the rules: happy Thrones-watching, and remember – please drink responsibly. We wouldn’t want you to end up like Joffrey.

When Littlefinger lurks menacingly in a corner

One finger

When Arya kicks ass

Two fingers

When The Hound says the word ‘cunt’

One finger

When Daenerys uses her full title

One finger

When Euron makes fun of Jaime

Two fingers

When Lyanna Mormont owns someone

One finger

When Cersei curls her lip

Three fingers

When Cersei pours or is poured wine

Finish and refill your drink

Whenever a house’s words are invoked

One finger

When Jaime’s one-handed-ness is referenced

Finish your drink or play five-finger fillet

When Brienne and Tormund exchange a conflicted stare

Toast the happy couple

When Jon Snow doubts himself

One finger

Direwolf sighting

One finger

Dragon sighting

Two fingers

Night King sighting

Three fingers

Naked bum sighting

Four fingers

When Bran’s eyes go weird

One finger

When a major character dies

Salute the fallen: finish the bottle.

What categories would you add? Leave us a comment to let us know.