NME’s Game of Thrones drinking game
Settle down with a flagon of the finest Arbor Gold, and get involved
Game of Thrones season 7 has finally begun. If drinking and knowing things is your bag, you can now get into the boozy spirit of Westeros with NME‘s all-new Game of Thrones drinking game. Below you’ll find the rules: happy Thrones-watching, and remember – please drink responsibly. We wouldn’t want you to end up like Joffrey.
When Littlefinger lurks menacingly in a corner
One finger
Littlefinger GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Littlefinger GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Arya kicks ass
Two fingers
Animated GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Animated GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When The Hound says the word ‘cunt’
One finger
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
When Daenerys uses her full title
One finger
Daenerys GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Daenerys GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Euron makes fun of Jaime
Two fingers
NRK P3 GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this NRK P3 GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Lyanna Mormont owns someone
One finger
Mellys GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Mellys GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Cersei curls her lip
Three fingers
Cersei GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Cersei GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Cersei pours or is poured wine
Finish and refill your drink
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Whenever a house’s words are invoked
One finger
Winter Is Coming GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Winter Is Coming GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Jaime’s one-handed-ness is referenced
Finish your drink or play five-finger fillet
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Brienne and Tormund exchange a conflicted stare
Toast the happy couple
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Jon Snow doubts himself
One finger
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Direwolf sighting
One finger
Love GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Love GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
Dragon sighting
Two fingers
Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.
Night King sighting
Three fingers
Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.
Naked bum sighting
Four fingers
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
When Bran’s eyes go weird
One finger
Game of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
When you play the game of thrones, you GIF or you die. Return to the realm with the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 4, April 6 at 9pm on HBO.
When a major character dies
Salute the fallen: finish the bottle.
Game Of Thrones GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY
Discover & Share this Game Of Thrones GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.
What categories would you add? Leave us a comment to let us know.