The first series debuted in July 2017

What’s the latest?

Ozark has been renewed for season 2. Season 2 will contain 10 new episodes. Jason Bateman will continue to direct and executive produce as well as acting in the series. Chris Mundy will also executive produce, and creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams are also back on board.



Is there a trailer for season 2?

So far there’s just this announcement trailer, where Jason Bateman’s Marty looks a little bit worse for wear…

What should we expect?

Jason Bateman has said: “Now that Del is gone, the assumption is that another lieutenant would come into town to oversee this larger portion of money that I’m charged to wash… The riverboat casino would be able to handle that and then some. And probably that means that Marty’s obstacles are going to take the shape of unions and perhaps some St. Louis or Kansas City mob, which is actually pretty formidable.

“Politicians and bureaucrats and land management and zoning rights and all those kinds of things that take a lot of bribery, coercion. It’ll probably become a little — not white collar, but probably less moonshine and a little more… I don’t know if ‘Chardonnay’ would be the right term, but the criminals might be wearing ties next year as opposed to flannels.”

What’s the release date for Ozark season 2?

Probably sometime in 2018

We’ll update this page when new information becomes available.

How many episodes are there going to be?

10.

Just like in season 1.

Any new cast members?

We don’t know yet, but new info will be added to this page when it comes in.

What’s going to happen in season 2?

Jason Bateman says Marty and his wife Wendy (played by Laura Linney) are going to start getting their relationship back in order. “They have found a place of unification by the end of the first season, in so far as their ability to try to manage the criminal aspect of their partnership. As far as them getting things back on track romantically and domestically, I think that that will continue to grow but probably at a slower rate. Maybe there are new avenues of attraction as they build that business part of their relationship. Maybe it’ll grow through a side door there. It’s probably going to get a little worse before it gets better.

“The kids know what the parents are doing too, so there’s a strained dynamic there as well. The parents have demolished that idyllic dynamic that kids should have for their parents as these role models that you look up to. There is much more of a peer relationship there with the four of them, and we’ll be exploring that as well.”