"Don't f**k with the Peaky Blinders."

With season four of Peaky Blinders expected to premiere in October, fans are starting to get super-excited about the return of the Shelby clan. And they have good reason to be clamouring. Cillian Murphy has said the new season is “the best yet” and the cast has expanded to include Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brodie and Game of Thrones veteran Aidan Gillen. Oh, and Tom Hardy will be back as hard-as-nails gang leader Alfie Solomons. To whet your appetite for new season, here’s a reminder of some of the most cutting quotes from Peaky Blinders so far.

1. “Whisky’s good proofing water. Tells you who’s real and who isn’t.” Tommy Shelby



2. “Men and their cocks never cease to amaze me.” Aunt Polly



3. “Sir, with the greatest respect… Thomas Shelby is a murdering, cutthroat, mongrel, gangster.” Inspector Campbell



4. “Intelligence is a very valuable thing, innit, my friend. And usually it comes far too fucking late.” Alfie Solomons



5. “Everyone’s a whore, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves.” Tommy Shelby



6. “All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question.” – Thomas Shelby



7. “Fill it out. Fuck off.” Alfie Solomons



8. “In all the world, violent men are the easiest to deal with.” Irene O’Donnell



9. “I just put a bullet in his head…. He looked at me the wrong way.” Tommy Shelby



10. “Don’t fuck with the Peaky Blinders.” Aunt Polly

