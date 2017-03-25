It’s been eight months since the thrilling finale of season 3, and filming for Peaky Blinders season 4 is underway – and a fifth series is in the works too. As trailers, cast members and other details about the forthcoming series come to light, we’ll update this page. For now, here’s everything there is to know about the BBC’s Brummie series.

Whats the latest?

Filming is underway

Season 4 expected to return in October

Tom Hardy is back

Season 5 ordered too

When is Peaky Blinders season 4 out?

Late 2017.

Season 3 took four months to film and another three to edit. If we apply the same rule of thumb to season 4, we get a release date of early October.

Is there a trailer for season 4?

Not yet. Filming began on March 20, so we’re going to have to wait a little while before getting our first taste of the new series. That said, pictures have emerged of the cast and crew filming in Liverpool earlier this week.

What’s happening on set?

Filming started this week in Toxteth, Liverpool. Almost overnight, the streets of Liverpool aged by 90 years, with the yellow road lines obscured, and vintage cars lining the roads, plus some classic advertising billboards to recreate 1920s Birmingham.

Various sources have shared photos of Cillian Murphy and co filming, with Murphy in character as Tommy Shelby filming scenes running around the streets of Toxteth with a gun in hand.

According to the Birmingham Mail, filming could also take place at the Black Country Living Museum in Dudley in May. The Museum will be transformed into Charlie Strong’s scrap metal yard, the place where Tommy stores and exports his illegal goods.

How many episodes are there?

Six – as with every series of Peaky Blinders. In an interview with Deadline in mid-January, show creator Steven Knight declared that he had almost finished writing episode 6 of season 4, so writing for the forthcoming season has presumably been completed now that filming has started.

Which of the cast are returning?

Cillian Murphy has confirmed his return for both series 4 and 5. The rest of the main cast are expected to return but are yet to be announced. Paul Anderson and Joe Cole will probably return as Tommy’s brothers Arthur and John. Cole has yet to be seen filming with the cast – but his character John Shelby was locked up in last season’s dramatic finale, so that’s no surprise.

Creator Steven Knight has confirmed that Tom Hardy (with whom he worked on January’s Taboo) will be returning as violent gang leader Alfie Solomons during the new series. He said: “We can’t do it without Alfie”, continuing, “Tom Hardy was very keen to return. He’s an actor in high demand but he made sure he would be available for Peaky Blinders.”

The below picture suggests that Finn Shelby and Isiah Jesus may take a more central role in season 4.

Meanwhile, Helen McCrory should be back as Polly Gray, with Finn Cole as her son Michael.

What are the cast and crew saying about season 4?

“Everything has changed,” according to Cillian Murphy. “It’ll be up to Tommy to demonstrate to them that he hasn’t betrayed them and that he has a bigger plan. The question is what that bigger plan is.”

Meanwhile, creator, Steven Knight, has confidently professed that the fourth series is going to be “the best yet.”

Paul Anderson has dusted off his flatcap for season 4:

Jordan Bolger has also been showing off his buzzcut on Snapchat:

Any new cast members?

1. A boxer: The show has held an open casting call for new cast members, with posters emerging in several Birmingham gyms saying: “Male boxers aged 18-25 years old from the West Midlands for a pivotal role in the new series which starts filming in the spring. Must be a confident boxer and physically fit.” The last time the show did this, Harry Kirton was cast as the youngest Shelby brother, Finn, and Jordan Bolger became gang member Isiah, the son of preacher Jeremiah Jesus.

2. Samuel L Jackson has told The Daily Star: “I’d love to be in Peaky Blinders. That’s a great show.” Could we be in for a Jackson-sized surprise?

Where did season 3 end?

Having defied the Russians in a jewel heist and blown up a train – all in an episode’s work – season three’s shocking finale saw Polly, Michael, Arthur and John of the Shelby clan handcuffed in the final scenes.

What’s going to happen in season 4?

The show’s likely to pick up where season 3 left off, in 1926, and will probably include that year’s General Strike. Knight explained: “I want to shine the light on the 1920s and hopefully the 1930s, making it a true between-the-Wars family story. I want the family trajectory to continue upwards and for them to become wealthier and more powerful. The only thing I want to do is for Tommy to be knighted.” More unlikely things have happened than hearing “Arise, Sir Tommy Shelby” – 2016, for instance.

Has the writing team changed?

Creator and writer Steven Knight has returned to write every episode of Series 4 and 5. “I’m loving it,” he says, “and it’s not like work, it’s not like a labour, I love doing it, and the boys are coming back and they’re loving the scripts.”

What next for Peaky Blinders?

Not to get too carried away before season 4 has even finished filming – but season 5 has been ordered by the BBC. Sadly, the fifth season may well be the last, as Knight only plans to take the Shelbys up to the outbreak of the Second World War. He’s said: “I hope it does run and run all the way up to the Second World War, but it does get harder to get the cast together as the actors are being pulled into feature films. It’s a victim of its own success.”

However, last year Steven Knight and executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “We did have a conversation about potentially doing a movie.” What a tease.

Words: Nick Harris