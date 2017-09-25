Rick & Morty: 10 times Morty was all of us

Fuck you, Rick

Deep down inside, or maybe right on the surface depending on your current emotional state, we are all Morty from Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty. He’s the sidekick, the voice of reason, the guy nobody thinks is cool. Even when he’s literally his best self (‘Rest and Ricklaxation’ – S03E06) he manages to find a way to fuck things up. He is, without doubt, the most relatable character in the show, but for some reason, nobody’s favourite. Perhaps this knowledge cuts too close to the bone. Maybe, in order to live with ourselves, we need to shun poor Morty. Are the sneers we reserve for the puny, yellow-shirted wimp really directed inwards? Or are we six hours into an office hangover and reading WAY too much into a wacky cartoon – who knows. What we are sure about is his ability to make us laugh, a lot. Here’s 10 times Morty was all of us.

1. When life was just too much and he freaked out

2. When he asked out his crush and acted like a total dork

3. When he got carried away with a new toy and broke it

4. When he stayed out too late and couldn’t deal with tomorrow

5. When his life was fucked up but he dealt with it

6. When he blew off hanging out with his lame dad

7. When he had to go and stay with his weird cousins

8. When he didn’t know how to console someone who was upset

9. When he just needed some love

10. When he accidentally did something very, very gross

God bless you Morty, for always being worse at life than we could possibly ever be.