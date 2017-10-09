“If it takes nine seasons, I want that McNugget Szechuan sauce.”

2017. A year that’ll be remembered for a hastily called snap election and the imminent fear of nuclear war.

And also the year where a limited edition McDonald’s dipping sauce from 1998 that was referenced in Rick and Morty caused near-riots when fans couldn’t get their hands on a pack.

Last week McDonald’s announced that for one day only they’d be bringing back Szechuan sauce. This was a limited edition sauce from 1998 that McDonald’s ran as a tie-in when the Disney animation ‘Mulan’ was released. The sauce largely went forgotten, until a reference in season three of Rick and Morty brought it back to the forefront of everybody’s memories in a big way.

In the first episode of season three Rick goes on a rant, telling Morty: “I’m driven by finding that McNugget sauce. I want that Mulan McNugget Sauce. That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want that McNugget Szechuan sauce.” And so, with a passing joke, the campaign to bring it back started.

After a campaign that thousands signed, McDonalds eventually relented – agreeing to release the sauce, and when on Saturday 7th October it was time for fans in the US to get their paws on a pack of Szechuan sauce, it wasn’t as easy as they first imagined.

Firstly fans reported that hundreds of people were queuing up to get a chance of tasting the now legendary dipping sauce.

With people queuing for hours, many were furious that their quest to get the Szechuan sauce was unsuccessful – as McDonalds only sent limited amounts of the sauce to each store. And so, the chanting began:

And a stand had to be made:

At some locations it was reported that the police had been forced to turn up:

And it got so bad that one of the creators of Rick and Morty felt obliged to comment.

But after the huge clap back and uproar for the fans that queued for hours, McDonalds decided to make it right – and now, for one winter only, the sauce will be becoming a permanent addition to the menu.

And who said television couldn’t change the world?