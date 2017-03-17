‘Rick and Morty’ season 3: release date, trailers, cast, writers and everything you need to know

It's almost time to get schwifty

Wubba lubba dub dub! Rick and Morty season 3 has been in production for more than a year now, and we’re expecting to find out the release date very soon indeed. While we wait, here’s everything there is to know about the third season of the awesome sci-fi animation sensation that is Rick and Morty.

When is Rick and Morty season 3 out?

Sometime in 2017.

In February 2017 on his Harmontown podcast, creator Dan Harmon kindly explained that it’s pretty much there – they just need to finish animating it all.

To explain this he did a hilarious ‘Season 3 Rick and Morty update rap’: “Here’s how cartoons work. First you write them, then you draw them. For a really long time. Everything needs to be on paper, so you can see it. If all I do is write it, and then put it on TV, it’ll look like a script, instead of Rick and Morty, which you seem to like. So when you ask where it is, the answer is: they’re drawing it.” See the rap below:

Is there a trailer for season 3?

Kind of.

The show trolled fans with a Rick-roll made up of existing clips from the show, stitched together Cassetteboy-style, revealing nothing but the show’s continuing silly sense of humour.

How many episodes are there?

14.

In January 2016 Dan Harmon appeared at Magic City Comic Con and revealed that unlike season 1, which had 11 episodes, and season 2, which had 10, there’d be 14 episodes in season 3.

What are the episodes called?

We only know one of the titles so far, thanks to Spencer Grammer (Summer) who shared the front page of episode 2’s script on Instagram. It’s called Rickmancing The Stone, and it was written by Jane Becker, who’s new to the show this season.

Here we go. #rickandmorty #pickups #season3 A post shared by Spencer Grammer (@spencergrammer) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

How much has the writing team changed?

It’s got more of a gender balance. Dan Harmon told Den of Geek: “There was a craving for a gender balance in the writers’ room that we had never had. I think it’s like a 50/50 balance now, like in the early days of Community, which is really great. Because I think the important thing about gender in the writers’ room is not representation, it’s balance.”

New to the team is Robot Chicken’s Jessica Gao, who wrote episode 3 – and Sarah Carbiener and Erica Rosbe are also new, sharing writing duties for episode 4.

We also know that Ryan Ridley & Dan Guterman are writing episode 7. They co-wrote the episode where Jerry is asked to give up his genitals to save the life of the galaxy’s most influential civil rights leader (meanwhile, Rick and Morty watch intergalactic TV like ‘Man vs Car’ and ‘Octopus Man’). Their ‘great collaboration’ continues…

Where will season 3 start off?

Viewers may remember that season 2 ended with Rick handing himself into the Galactic Federation, awaiting a lifetime in prison. This won’t last long, says Dan Harmon: “I don’t think anybody wants to do a third season that simply spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season,” he told Den of Geek in November 2015, “so I think that’s a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly.” Episode 1 was recorded a year ago.