The one where Ross predicts the future

Black Mirror spoilers for ‘San Junipero’ ahead.

Friends GIFs – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & share this Friends GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Remember the ‘San Junipero’ episode of Black Mirror? You know, the only one which kinda had a happy ending? Well, what if Ross Gellar predicted the plot in Friends?

Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis, the San Junipero episode of Black Mirror is set in the ’80s where two women fall in love at a Beach Resort called San Junipero; but – plot twist! – the town is revealed to be a simulated reality where dead people can reside as as a younger version of yourself. When you’re living there you also hold onto all your thoughts and memories – and live forever (and when you’re old you can also go visit for a bit).

Sound familiar? Well maybe it’s because it sounds awfully close to an idea Ross Geller floats in the sixth season of Friends. In the episode ‘The One Where Phoebe Runs’ Ross recounts the plot of a book he’s reading to Chandler, explaining:

“By the year 2030 there will be computers that can carry out the same amount of functions as an actual human brain. So theoretically you could download your thoughts and memories into this computer…and live forever as a machine.”

So basically – the exact same plot of ‘San Junipero’? Don’t believe us? Watch Netflix’s latest ad if you needed any more proof…

The ‘San Junipero’ episode of the show was massively successful, with fans deeming it the highlight of the entire series and hoping for a sequel; but show creator Charlie Brooker has disappointed fans keen to return to the story saying that there’s “no way we’d do a direct sequel with same characters unless it was, say, a graphic novel.”